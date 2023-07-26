Facebook (META) forecasts Q3 2023 revenues above analyst expectations

With the Meta company (formerly Facebook) having reported on its Q2 2023 earnings results, the company saw decent wins on several metrics, including revenue and earnings-per-share. It seems Meta also feels strong about what’s coming next in its fiscal year. For Q3 2023, Meta announced it would be raising its guidance for the quarter’s revenue, and the boost was well above analyst estimates.
Meta released its Q2 2023 earnings results and the adjusted revenue guidance for Q3 2023 on its investor relations website on July 26, 2023. In the press release, Meta shared that it feels confident about the quarter ahead, raising guidance for the quarter, as well as sharing some short rationale for the new guidance.
