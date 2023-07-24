ShackStream: Street Fighter 6 gets windy with the arrival of Rashid Parkour kicks and turbulent winds came to Street Fighter 6 with DLC character Rashid. See what makes him tick on this special livestream.

For better or worse, Rashid the Turbulent Wind has arrived in Street Fighter 6. The first of Street Fighter 6’s DLC characters, Rashid is a returning character from Street Fighter 5 and was a much-anticipated inclusion in the game. Now, he’s available to play and we plan to see how he plays in training and matches in a special Street Fighter 6 ShackStream.

Tune in as we play Street Fighter 6 live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the livestream in action just below.

Rashid was released for Street Fighter 6 as its first DLC character on July 24, 2023. He kicks off Season 1 of Street Fighter 6, coming in ahead of returning characters Ed and Akuma, as well as newcomer A.K.I.. He’s a Middle Eastern fighter that utilizes the power of wind with stylish parkour moves and abilities, kicking tornados at opponents before belting them with rapid-fire spinning slaps. He’s also going to be legal at EVO 2023, so players have been scrambling to see exactly what he can do. We’ll be taking him to the lab, trying to combos, attempting his trials, and maybe even taking a few matches.

Is Rashid bringing turbulence to the Street Fighter 6 meta? Find out as we go live with the game shortly.