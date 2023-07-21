ShackStream: Big Team Building in Street Fighter 6 - Episode 56 The team returns to World Warrior punchies this week as we throw down in Street Fighter 6 on this week's Big Team Building.

Street Fighter 6 has been popping off since it came out, and the hype is only about to get more intense as Capcom prepares to add Rashid and other major changes to the game next week. We see it all as a fine reason to return to the game with this week’s episode of Big Team Building. Join us, won’t you?

We’ll be going live with Big Team Building and Street Fighter 6 on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch the action just below.

We feel it’s a perfect time to get back to Street Fighter 6. Rashid is coming next week, bringing his parkour and wind-based fighting style back to the game in what looks like quite a scary-looking kit. That’s not all, though. Street Fighter 6 is also getting a very interesting new change that will rework how Drive Rush cancels work for everyone in the roster. Is the meta about to flip on its head? Maybe so! Perhaps just as importantly, it’s Ryu’s birthday today, so it feels like Street Fighter 6 was meant to be on this week’s BTB.

We appreciate everyone who stops through our ShackStreams. Your support helps us to keep these streams going strong and bring you the best content we have to offer. If you’d like to support our efforts, following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel is the best way to go about it. It helps us a lot and you’ll know exactly when we’re going live when we do it. You can even subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free subscription to use as you please each month and we’d be happy to have your free subscription if you have nowhere else to go with it.

This battle is about to explode, so join us as we go live with Street Fighter 6 on Big Team Building in just a little bit. It’s gonna be a match to remember!