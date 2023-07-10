Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 10, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to check out a new rule combination!

James tastes coffee creamers

Coffee creamers sound disgusting.

Junji Ito checks out scary drawings

This dude creates some terrifying stuff.

Remember computer viruses?

Phishing seems to be all the rage these days.

Replaying games is great until it isn't

Have there been any games you regretted replaying?

Aztecross has some thoughts about The Final Shape

He also mentions an article written by yours truly.

Spooky ghost Barney

That print is awesome.

What an outrageous vehicle

Go get something to carry, you look ridiculous.

Dr Phil vs Dr Phil

He's a quack, right?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting so cold over here; I've now got to wear slippers! Meanwhile, Rad tries to find sunlight wherever possible.

Sam's cat Rad stretched out and looking sleepy

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

