Evening Reading - July 10, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- FPS: First Person Shooter Documentary review: hop, skip & rocket jump
- Destiny 2's dev team talks crafting the narrative, dungeon challenges & more
- Crime O'Clock review: A wrinkle in time
- Park Beyond review: Going off the rails
- Bungie hints that the Vex might be the main threat after The Final Shape
- SEGA of America workers win vote to unionize
- Elon Musk sues Watchell law firm that represented Twitter in locking him into the deal
- EA teases Black Panther game in works at newly-opened Cliffhanger Games
- Threads surpasses 100 million users
- Final Fantasy 16 New Game Plus and Difficulty Modes Explained
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to check out a new rule combination!
James tastes coffee creamers
Coffee creamers sound disgusting.
Junji Ito checks out scary drawings
This dude creates some terrifying stuff.
Remember computer viruses?
Phishing seems to be all the rage these days.
Replaying games is great until it isn't
Have there been any games you regretted replaying?
Aztecross has some thoughts about The Final Shape
He also mentions an article written by yours truly.
Spooky ghost Barney
That time I hung my lovely gold Barney Gumble sign in the kitchen but quickly had to find a new place for it thanks to its terrifying reflection pic.twitter.com/LneUnYrheO— Emily Cook (@Emelemy) July 7, 2023
That print is awesome.
What an outrageous vehicle
Hate seeing a lorry on the road like this without a trailer. Not their fault I know but they just look absolutely pathetic. Put some clothes on you are disgusting me right now. pic.twitter.com/RqyO9elUnw— Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) July 8, 2023
Go get something to carry, you look ridiculous.
Dr Phil vs Dr Phil
July 10, 2023
He's a quack, right?
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting so cold over here; I've now got to wear slippers! Meanwhile, Rad tries to find sunlight wherever possible.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 10, 2023