Evening Reading - July 10, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to check out a new rule combination!

James tastes coffee creamers

Coffee creamers sound disgusting.

Junji Ito checks out scary drawings

This dude creates some terrifying stuff.

Remember computer viruses?

Phishing seems to be all the rage these days.

Replaying games is great until it isn't

Have there been any games you regretted replaying?

Aztecross has some thoughts about The Final Shape

He also mentions an article written by yours truly.

Spooky ghost Barney

That time I hung my lovely gold Barney Gumble sign in the kitchen but quickly had to find a new place for it thanks to its terrifying reflection pic.twitter.com/LneUnYrheO — Emily Cook (@Emelemy) July 7, 2023

That print is awesome.

What an outrageous vehicle

Hate seeing a lorry on the road like this without a trailer. Not their fault I know but they just look absolutely pathetic. Put some clothes on you are disgusting me right now. pic.twitter.com/RqyO9elUnw — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) July 8, 2023

Go get something to carry, you look ridiculous.

Dr Phil vs Dr Phil

He's a quack, right?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting so cold over here; I've now got to wear slippers! Meanwhile, Rad tries to find sunlight wherever possible.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.