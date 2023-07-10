Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

SEGA of America workers win vote to unionize

AEGIS-CWA is set to become the biggest union in the video game industry.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
AEGIS-CWA
1

SEGA workers scored a massive victory in the fight for workers rights in the video game industry with a successful vote to form a union. Of the 170 votes submitted, 91 workers voted in favor of unionizing, and 26 voted against it. There were a handful of votes that were challenged and thus, not counted.

The news came from the employees themselves, as the news was shared from the official AEGIS-CWA Twitter account. “Our 200+ member union is now the LARGEST multi-department union of organized workers in the ENTIRE gaming industry,” the tweet reads. “So excited to celebrate this win & head to the bargaining table w/ @SEGA to continue building this company we love!”

What happens next will be quite interesting, as SEGA decided not to voluntarily recognize AEGIS-CWA as a union when the group originally formed earlier this year, which led to today’s vote. While American video game companies have slowly been unionizing at some of the biggest companies, the movement has not yet reached Japan’s major players. Although this unionization was done by American Sega employees in California, it could set a precedent for SEGA proper, as well as other companies in the video game industry’s Japanese arm.

AEGIS-CWA follows in the footsteps of other notable video game unions in recent years, including those at Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax. Here’s hoping that the move will lead to better rights and conditions for the folks working at the iconic studio. It’s arguably not even the only piece of good SEGA news to hit in the last few days, as the publisher recently shared that it was scaling back efforts to produce games that feature NFTs and blockchain technology. For more news out of SEGA’s new union, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola