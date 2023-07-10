Square Enix is 'considering various ideas' after the success of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remasters Square Enix was happy enough with how the response was to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters that it is considering revisiting more of its classic RPGs.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally all out and players can check them out as they wish, but the response has also been good enough that Square Enix might be considering further returns to its classic games. When asked about the possibility of further restoration projects like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, Square Enix executives said they are already “considering various ideas.”

This answer was shared in response to a question about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters during Square Enix’s 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Q&A, as shared by Video Games Chronicle. During the meeting, a shareholder reportedly asked Square Enix’s Board about the success of the Pixel Remasters and if it meant more revisits to classic games are coming.

“Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster has been well received,” the shareholder said. “Are there plans to remaster other past titles? Personally, I would like to play Xenogears.”

Square Enix is already working on a few remakes of classic RPGs beyond the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, including Star Ocean: The Second Story R, but more may be in the works.

Source: Square Enix

To this, the Square Enix Board remained vague in its answer, but still confirmed that the success of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters had spurred further consideration of remastering classic Square Enix titles.

“We will refrain from sharing information about new titles,” one of Square Enix's board members answered, “But we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements.”

This will likely come as a delight to fans of old school Square Enix games, especially considering that the company has a few projects underway already. A 2DHD remake of Dragon Quest 3 is still in the works and a remaster of Star Ocean: The Second Story is coming later this year. It’s unclear if Square Enix’s board is referring to these or other unannounced projects.

Nonetheless, it seems Square Enix has some plans in mind based the success of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.