Square Enix is 'considering various ideas' after the success of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remasters
Square Enix was happy enough with how the response was to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters that it is considering revisiting more of its classic RPGs.
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally all out and players can check them out as they wish, but the response has also been good enough that Square Enix might be considering further returns to its classic games. When asked about the possibility of further restoration projects like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, Square Enix executives said they are already “considering various ideas.”
This answer was shared in response to a question about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters during Square Enix’s 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Q&A, as shared by Video Games Chronicle. During the meeting, a shareholder reportedly asked Square Enix’s Board about the success of the Pixel Remasters and if it meant more revisits to classic games are coming.
“Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster has been well received,” the shareholder said. “Are there plans to remaster other past titles? Personally, I would like to play Xenogears.”
To this, the Square Enix Board remained vague in its answer, but still confirmed that the success of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters had spurred further consideration of remastering classic Square Enix titles.
“We will refrain from sharing information about new titles,” one of Square Enix's board members answered, “But we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements.”
This will likely come as a delight to fans of old school Square Enix games, especially considering that the company has a few projects underway already. A 2DHD remake of Dragon Quest 3 is still in the works and a remaster of Star Ocean: The Second Story is coming later this year. It’s unclear if Square Enix’s board is referring to these or other unannounced projects.
Nonetheless, it seems Square Enix has some plans in mind based the success of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Square Enix is 'considering various ideas' after the success of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remasters
If you're just wanting to play FF6 on a modern platform, it's good. I've seen some people saying the graphics look washed out, I think it's because character sprites were redone with a higher color palette while enemy and other sprites seem to be imported straight from the original game. Graphics on original SNES version looked darker in general. The redone music is great but sometimes I don't like the modern interpretation of a certain instrument and switch back to original music for a bit.
In-game map/minimap can trivialize some areas, since you can just look at the map and plot out your route through a dungeon rather than wandering around because you don't have a map. Finding all of the treasures in an area becomes infinitely easier because you can generally see them all on the map unless it's behind a wall or something.
XP multiplier can significantly lower the amount of time you play the game if you use it, that along with the built-in sprint (which seems to invalidate the sprint shoes accessory) and the ingame map can make the game feel much shorter than you remembered. This applies to all of the FF Pixel Remaster games.
