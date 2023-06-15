Evening Reading - June 15, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform
- How Final Fantasy 16 embraces change to push the series legacy forward
- Ryan Cohen's statement at GameStop's (GME) 2023 annual shareholders meeting
- Sonic Superstars is a New Super Mario Bros.-like genesis for the series
- Layers of Fear (2023) review: Art is long, life is short
- Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser announces Absurd Ventures studio
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the 2D parkour fiesta the series has needed
- Diablo 4 lead confirms fixes coming to Druid loot table
- Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test dated for next week
- Watch the Shacknews E7 2023 Indie-licious showcase here
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Denver Nuggets celebrate first NBA title
"You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f--king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/6G1kxqYDFH— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023
Jokic is awesome.
Jokić family with the Larry O 🏆💙— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/RetIAI4Vin
All the Jokics are awesome.
Jamal’s shirt 😤 pic.twitter.com/oQFXyMu71D— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023
Very happy for Jamal Murray after the comeback from his knee injury.
Confirmed: Parade ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/Iho6GBFSiu— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 15, 2023
Looking good, Coach!
I would like a jetpack
Back country hiking. pic.twitter.com/R3cydFmshk— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) June 15, 2023
I am willing to pay $50.
Wild Kingdom
I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/uIAuEiVGBu— why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 15, 2023
Seal of approval.
"Saya ulang pesanan encik. Ayam goreng Mcd set, McCiken ala cart & Mcflurry pedas. Betul?" https://t.co/CIjWW28m4C pic.twitter.com/YeRtJHKIuR— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) June 15, 2023
Cats are shipping with built-in headsets now.
June 14, 2023
Cute pupper.
Oko guiding her blind friend Tre during a walk.. 😊— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 13, 2023
🎥 IG: tao_mr_winky pic.twitter.com/8Awfsl1t0j
That's a good friend.
Risk management and it works pic.twitter.com/Q0EzgWgTVi— The Best (@Figensport) June 15, 2023
I'm gonna have to remember this simple trick next time I am walking by a puddle.
Pride Month continues
🏳️🌈☢️ Happy Pride Month ☢️🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/9MCzZZ6ukH— Gianni Matragrano (@GetGianni) June 1, 2023
Hail to the Kings and Queens, Baby!
Another win for the patriarchy. https://t.co/D1HQgpEkVR pic.twitter.com/9FpTtD3y1O— 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) June 13, 2023
Non-man? Also known as woman.
Yawn
June 13, 2023
I yawned.
Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles
- Westfield leaving downtown San Francisco
- Toyota investors are calling for the board chair’s ouster over the Japanese carmaker’s slow move to EVs
- Vessel delays at West Coast ports, and frustration at lack of progress in labor talks, are rising
- Chicago-area man shoots himself while dreaming of intruder, then arrested on gun charges
Rest in peace to great American author Cormac McCarthy.
Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2023
Memes of the Kingdom
可愛い鳥いるから写真撮ろ～♪#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #ティアキン #Zelda #NintendoSwitch— 【コログ速報】ゼルダの伝説ティアーズオブザキングダム(ティアキン)攻略最新情報 (@zelda_kouryaku) June 15, 2023
redditより:https://t.co/Qjs1OoAxSb pic.twitter.com/DSuccumjy2
That bird just disappeared.
I have a dream.. pic.twitter.com/NXRtpGOCvy— Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) June 15, 2023
No offense to Illumination, but I would love to see Studio Ghibli get a crack at a Zelda movie.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts launches at E7
Thanks to everyone who has tried out our latest addition to Shacknews Cortex. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions/issues we are seeing today:
- Are profile pictures working?
- Kinda?
- We may have a caching issue with the pics showing up on feeds.
- Why did we add Cortex and Chatty logos to the top of their pages?
- It's important that we distinguish user-generated content from Shacknews front page content as our brand grows.
- We want to view Cortex and Chatty as services provided by Shacknews, kinda like Shackpets.
- It's hard to navigate back to Shacknews.com front page from Chatty now.
- We have added a link to the Chatty header as a fix.
- Who's Mamoo123?
- That's my brother. He rules.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 15, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 15, 2023