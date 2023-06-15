Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - June 15, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Denver Nuggets celebrate first NBA title

Jokic is awesome.

All the Jokics are awesome.

Very happy for Jamal Murray after the comeback from his knee injury.

Looking good, Coach!

I would like a jetpack

I am willing to pay $50.

Wild Kingdom

Seal of approval.

Cats are shipping with built-in headsets now.

Cute pupper.

That's a good friend.

I'm gonna have to remember this simple trick next time I am walking by a puddle.

Pride Month continues

Hail to the Kings and Queens, Baby!

Non-man? Also known as woman.

Yawn

I yawned.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Rest in peace to great American author Cormac McCarthy.

Memes of the Kingdom

That bird just disappeared.

No offense to Illumination, but I would love to see Studio Ghibli get a crack at a Zelda movie.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts launches at E7

New Shacknews Cortex Logo
The brand new Shacknews Cortex logo.

Thanks to everyone who has tried out our latest addition to Shacknews Cortex. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions/issues we are seeing today:

  • Are profile pictures working?
    • Kinda?
    • We may have a caching issue with the pics showing up on feeds.
  • Why did we add Cortex and Chatty logos to the top of their pages?
    • It's important that we distinguish user-generated content from Shacknews front page content as our brand grows.
    • We want to view Cortex and Chatty as services provided by Shacknews, kinda like Shackpets.
  • It's hard to navigate back to Shacknews.com front page from Chatty now.
    • We have added a link to the Chatty header as a fix.
Screenshot of the Chatty header with a new hyperlink back to the Shacknews.com front page.
Aardvark has added a handy dandy link back to the front page.
  • Who's Mamoo123?
    • That's my brother. He rules.
Picture of Asif and his brother at the Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Super Mario Bros. Movie #1!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 15, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 15, 2023 8:35 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 15, 2023

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 15, 2023 9:28 PM

      Sup, Mamoo123! So I've been busy but do we now live in the kind of future with jetpacks? Like, is there a service I can go to to fly in a jetpack? This is a serious question.

      Appreciate the quick response to feedback on the new launch. Gotta think of some stuff to post on Cortex Shouts

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 15, 2023 9:43 PM

      I did miss the release of shouts! Hopefully you're on a more positive trend healthwise man and thanks for all you do for shacknews. The energy you are able to put into it is always appreciated!

Hello, Meet Lola