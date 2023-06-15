Evening Reading - June 15, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Denver Nuggets celebrate first NBA title

"You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f--king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/6G1kxqYDFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

Jokic is awesome.

Jokić family with the Larry O 🏆💙



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/RetIAI4Vin — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023

All the Jokics are awesome.

Very happy for Jamal Murray after the comeback from his knee injury.

Looking good, Coach!

I would like a jetpack

I am willing to pay $50.

Wild Kingdom

I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/uIAuEiVGBu — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 15, 2023

Seal of approval.

"Saya ulang pesanan encik. Ayam goreng Mcd set, McCiken ala cart & Mcflurry pedas. Betul?" https://t.co/CIjWW28m4C pic.twitter.com/YeRtJHKIuR — Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) June 15, 2023

Cats are shipping with built-in headsets now.

Cute pupper.

Oko guiding her blind friend Tre during a walk.. 😊



🎥 IG: tao_mr_winky pic.twitter.com/8Awfsl1t0j — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 13, 2023

That's a good friend.

Risk management and it works pic.twitter.com/Q0EzgWgTVi — The Best (@Figensport) June 15, 2023

I'm gonna have to remember this simple trick next time I am walking by a puddle.

Pride Month continues

🏳️‍🌈☢️ Happy Pride Month ☢️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9MCzZZ6ukH — Gianni Matragrano (@GetGianni) June 1, 2023

Hail to the Kings and Queens, Baby!

Non-man? Also known as woman.

Yawn

I yawned.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Rest in peace to great American author Cormac McCarthy.

Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2023

Memes of the Kingdom

That bird just disappeared.

I have a dream.. pic.twitter.com/NXRtpGOCvy — Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) June 15, 2023

No offense to Illumination, but I would love to see Studio Ghibli get a crack at a Zelda movie.

Shacknews Cortex Shouts launches at E7

The brand new Shacknews Cortex logo.

Thanks to everyone who has tried out our latest addition to Shacknews Cortex. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions/issues we are seeing today:

Are profile pictures working? Kinda? We may have a caching issue with the pics showing up on feeds.

Why did we add Cortex and Chatty logos to the top of their pages? It's important that we distinguish user-generated content from Shacknews front page content as our brand grows. We want to view Cortex and Chatty as services provided by Shacknews, kinda like Shackpets.

It's hard to navigate back to Shacknews.com front page from Chatty now. We have added a link to the Chatty header as a fix.



Aardvark has added a handy dandy link back to the front page.

Who's Mamoo123? That's my brother. He rules.



Super Mario Bros. Movie #1!

