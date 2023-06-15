Diablo 4 lead confirms fixes coming to Druid loot table Players have reported being unable to find certain Druid gear, to which Diablo lead Rod Fergusson said it's a known issue the team is working on.

If you’ve gotten to the late game of Diablo 4 as a Druid and found yourself wondering why you couldn’t get certain gear, you’re not alone. It’s apparently an issue in the game, and one that has been acknowledged by the devs. After posts from players asking why it was so hard to find certain Druid-only armor and weapons, Diablo 4 lead producer and franchise general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed it’s actually an issue in the game, and one for which the development team is preparing a fix.

Fergusson addressed the matter very briefly in a reply to a player on Twitter earlier this week. Specifically, the player was wondering why at level 93, having grinded for long periods of time, they were unable to get the game to drop a particular Druid helmet: the Tempest Roar. They also pointed out that they were running into multitudes of unique Barbarian weapons which they could not use. Fergusson responded in acknowledging the issue and promised that the team was working on a fix for what sounds like the Druid loot table.

Rod Fergusson responded to a Diablo 4 player asking about issues with the Druid loot table, to which Fergusson confirmed Blizzard knows and is working on a fix.

Source: Rod Fergusson

Diablo 4 has been out since around June 5 depending on whether you had early access or not. It’s also a much applauded game that had good reviews, including here at Shacknews, and has already raked in over $666 million in sales, making it one of the fastest-selling Blizzard games ever.

That said, it hasn’t been an entirely smooth ride. The game has had perhaps as many hotfixes to address particular bugs and issues as it has had regular patch notes. And that doesn’t include fixing a server error that cost a Level 100 Hardcore player their 82-hour character.

Nonetheless, with the Druid table officially acknowledged, it sounds like another set of patch notes is coming soon, whether in a hotfix or full patch. As we await that fix and other balances, tweaks, and improvements, stay tuned to Diablo 4 topic for updates, where we also have guides to aid you in your infernal adventures.