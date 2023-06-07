Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Diablo 4's first player to reach level 100 on Hardcore loses character to server disconnect

While they were still recognized by Blizzard, an unfortunate disconnect and the rules of Hardcore killed a character that had 82-hours of playtime.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
3

Diablo 4’s fastest and most stalwart champion met with a cruel fate in the game this week. After Blizzard had announced a race to achieve level 100 in Hardcore Mode (where if your character dies, it’s permanent and you have to start a new character), Barbarian player cArn achieved the result. However, as he continued onward from the achievement, cArn’s 82-hour strong Barbarian was eventually slain, not by the actual in-game content, but by a server disconnect.

This incident was shared by cArn themselves as they were streaming on Twitch at the time, as spotted by PCGamesN. After achieving level 100 on Hardcore in Diablo 4 in the contest laid out by Blizzard, cArn went for the final boss of the game. Unfortunately, on his way there, technical issues struck, the enemies in the game suddenly locked up and started running in place and a few moments later, the game disconnected entirely. Blizzard’s built-in rules on Hardcore treat a disconnect as a death to prevent players from trying to cheese the system when low on health by logging out. So, when cArn was able to log in again, he found his character had been wiped.

Diablo 4's tweet recognizing cArn for being the first to achieve level 100 in Hardcore Mode
Fortunately, cArn was recognized by Blizzard for achieving level 100 on Hardcore in Diablo 4 before a server issue ended their run.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Luckily, cArn was able to reach level 100 before the disconnect happened. They have been recognized by Blizzard as the winner of the contest. However, it’s also a highly disappointing end to an incredible run. CArn put 82 hours into their character and wasn’t even defeated by anything the game’s content had to offer. It also begs the question of how many other players’ runs were ended in such a manner. Given that Diablo 4 is a live-service game, disconnects that can destroy runs with dozens of hours logged is less than ideal, even if the game is quite fun in critical review.

Diablo 4 franchise general manager Rod Fergusson already confirmed that several expansions are already in the works for the game, but Blizzard might want to make the servers airtight first, especially if the game continues to have contests that demand dozens of hours of playtime.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 7, 2023 7:53 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Diablo 4's first player to reach level 100 on Hardcore loses character to server disconnect

    • verbatim legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 7, 2023 8:12 AM

      Connectivity is the endgame boss now.

    • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 7, 2023 8:15 AM

      https://media.tenor.com/g8_v4mDf_nsAAAAC/inconceivable-princessbride.gif

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 8:17 AM

      This headline summarizes a major reason I never play Hardcore mode.

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 8:22 AM

      There reasoning and action doesn't make sense where a disconnect instantly kills you to prevent cheesing. WoW has this problem solved already where if you disconnect your character stays in game for at least a minute or so. This easily prevents people from trying to cheese but if a rando disconnect happens and the player can get back in and isn't dead there isn't a problem.

      It's literally a solved problem another one of their own games has.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 7, 2023 8:28 AM

      Gahhhhh that really sucks :(

    • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 9:07 AM

      I was thinking about that on release day and them taking the server down for an update at primetime Pacific... Although doubt many players started with a hardcore character initially

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 9:18 AM

      You couldn’t ask for a more perfect allegory about the undeniable risk of GaaS

    • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 9:29 AM

      you get instakilled on a disconnect? lol

      absolute dogshit game design

      • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 7, 2023 11:20 AM

        No he died to lagging out. You really think they would design a game that way?

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 7, 2023 10:46 AM

      Thats the biggest reason I'd never play hardcore

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 7, 2023 11:24 AM

      Shocker. The only reason most of these guys lose them is due to that lol

Hello, Meet Lola