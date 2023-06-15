Ryan Cohen's statement at GameStop's (GME) 2023 annual shareholders meeting

GameStop’s (GME) annual shareholders meeting, one of the company’s largest events every year, is going down today. The call kicked off with a statement from Ryan Cohen, executive chairman and acting CEO. We’ve transcribed his full statement below.
Here is the full statement from Ryan Cohen at GameStop’s 2023 shareholders meeting:
The call itself was pretty brief, and didn’t cover some of the more pressing topics in the world of GameStop. Last week was a pretty wild week for the company, given it fired its former CEO after missing revenue expectations, and canceled its earnings call. As of now, Ryan Cohen is temporarily serving as GameStop’s CEO.
