Watch the Shacknews E7 2023 Indie-licious showcase here We gathered over 20 indie games from around the world for your viewing pleasure on this special Indie-licious showcase.

Shacknews’ Indie-licious livestream has become the flagship brand of indie gaming coverage on our site as we have strived to bring viewers the best and most interesting indies coming out nearly every week. That passion has only continued to grow over the three years since the livestream launched. As part of Shacknews E7 2023, we felt it right to put a highlight on a variety of indie developers bringing their dream creations to life. And so, we assembled the Shacknews E7 Indie-licious showcase!

Involved in this showcase are over 20 indie games from developers around the world. They represent the gamut of game design, ranging from traditional games to VR/AR and mobile. There are action games, shooters, narrative driven games, retro, modern, and so much more. This hand-picked, curated showcase represents the latest efforts of so many creative minds and we’re happy to bring is all together for your entertainment. You can also find and learn more about each of the games shown on the showcase on our special Steam Event page, where you can also wishlist many of them!

Indie-licious has been a passion project meant to put the light on new and interesting indie games since its very conception. We couldn’t do this show without the developers that pour their hearts into these games, as well as the viewers that keep tune into Indie-licious looking for their next favorite indie game. We thank everyone who has supported the show - viewers, developers, and more. We couldn’t do this without you.

Of course, the Shacknews E7 Indie-licious Showcase is just one part of so much good E7 2023 content. Be sure to check out all of our exclusive interviews, announcements, reveals, and more on the Shacknews E7 tag!