Shacknews presents E7 2023 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs

The time has come. E3 continues to be no more, but Shacknews is still here and we’ve been working hard to continue to bring you the best gaming coverage we can. With Summer Game Fest having ended, we’re excited to bring you Shacknews' latest showcase of gaming goodness. It’s Shacknews E7!

In the wake of E3 getting canceled in 2020, we began with Shacknews E4, and since then, every year, we have brought the gaming community more E’s and a wild collection of content to celebrate every summer of gaming fun and reveals. This year is no different, and this time we bring you E7: The Extremely Excellent Electronic Entertainment Evolving Explosive Experience. You’ll want to keep your eyes honed on the Shacknews Twitch channel and YouTube channels (Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews) throughout the day as we share another wonderful collection of content arranged by all of our staff. It all kicks off at (TIME PLACEHOLDER) and you can see it all in action below.

Want to know what you’re in for with E7? We've got exclusive interviews with Sweet Bandits (Deceive Inc.) and Second Dinner (Marvel Snap), as well as a special interview with the developers of the Duke Nukem Forever Restoration Project. We've also got a special Indie-licious Showcase featuring over 20 games from indie developers around the world. We've got special surprises in store for you as well, including a new Shacknews Direct presentation that will unveil a brand-new Cortex experience.

Shacknews E7 packs more E's into a gaming showcase than was ever thought possible.

Brace yourself. Shacknews E7 is coming your way with plenty to share and we’ll be running content all day long. You can also follow the Shacknews E7 tag for further coverage and exclusives from our event.