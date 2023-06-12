Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming in early 2024 Apollo Justice picks up where Phoenix Wright left off, and we'll be able to play the three games focused on him in PC and consoles on 2024.

For fans of the Phoenix Wright series, there was good news in the Capcom Showcase today. The fourth, fifth, and sixth games of the Phoenix Wright series, focused on Apollo Justice, are being bundled into a new trilogy that will be released on multiple consoles and PC in early 2024. What’s more, the games will be updated with new languages for the first time as they launch worldwide.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was announced during the Capcom Showcase as part of Summer Game Fest 2023 on June 12, 2023. The game will be coming in early 2024, and it will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. New to these games will also be a wealth of languages to make the game playable in various regions worldwide, including English, Japanese, French, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese You can see the trailer in action just below.

This marks the second Ace Attorney Trilogy to be announced for modern consoles. It was back in 2019 that Capcom released the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, bringing the first three games of the series to consoles and PC. It was a good collection of the classic visual novel and deduction games. Moreover, in 2021, we got the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which acted as a solid prequel to the Phoenix Wright games.

With the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming in early 2024, we’ll have pretty much all of the mainline games as they are right now on modern consoles. As we await more details and on a concrete release date, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.