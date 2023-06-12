Watch the Capcom Showcase 2023 livestream here Tune in to the Capcom Showcase 2023 livestream to see what the team has been working on and what's coming soon!

The Capcom Showcase for 2023 is happening today, giving Capcom an opportunity to show viewers what the teams have been working on over the past year. Tune in to the video embedded below to hear more about Dragon’s Dogma 2, Exoprimal, and more!

Capcom Showcase 2023

The Capcom Showcase is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 12, 2023. Viewers can tune in thirty minutes early at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET for a pre-show. Capcom has also revealed that the show will last for roughly 36 minutes.

As for what’s being shown, Capcom notes there will be news and updates on its latest games including word on Dragon’s Dogma 2, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Whether we hear announcements for new games remains to be seen.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from this Summer Game Fest or not-E3 – whichever you like to call it! Catch up on all of yesterday’s announcements with our look at all things announced at Xbox Games Showcase and a recap of everything we learned about Starfield.