Weekend Discussion - June 4, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Making a clock
This isn't just any clock, it's able to track the time of the universe, or at least one billion years. There's something mesmerizing about this video.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on Hot Ones!
She's such a great actor.
I love Countdown
Learning about the maths behind Countdown is rather intriguing. Being able to find a solution so quickly always impresses me.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Have you considered this?
頂いたおみやげ！ pic.twitter.com/UqrBX0qToB— せと (@setox8) May 31, 2023
I'd like to see a cartoon dog with a real dog's face!
The person is okay!
Just a flawlessly deployed god-DAMN here pic.twitter.com/oYPSzosvvt— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 31, 2023
That truck's ramp was in the perfect position.
Anyone else like this?
good night pic.twitter.com/OJjPqWkpvF— dinosaur (@dinosaurcouch) May 31, 2023
These dinosaurs are so cute.
I love rock music
Sounds like an 1980s David Lynch soundtrack..— Graphite Czech 🇨🇿🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CzechArtGirl) May 22, 2023
🎨 Leonel Vasquez, "Modular Boulder" pic.twitter.com/XTWJLXKeB3
They're right, it sounds like a Lynch soundtrack.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Street Fighter 6 review: Go for broke!
- Diablo 4 review: A new perspective on a familiar hell
- All Memory of Darkness locations - Destiny 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your Sunday evening! You can find more photos of him on Shackpets!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - June 4, 2023