Weekend Discussion - June 4, 2023

Making a clock

This isn't just any clock, it's able to track the time of the universe, or at least one billion years. There's something mesmerizing about this video.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on Hot Ones!

She's such a great actor.

I love Countdown

Learning about the maths behind Countdown is rather intriguing. Being able to find a solution so quickly always impresses me.

Have you considered this?

I'd like to see a cartoon dog with a real dog's face!

The person is okay!

Just a flawlessly deployed god-DAMN here pic.twitter.com/oYPSzosvvt — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 31, 2023

That truck's ramp was in the perfect position.

Anyone else like this?

These dinosaurs are so cute.

I love rock music

Sounds like an 1980s David Lynch soundtrack..



🎨 Leonel Vasquez, "Modular Boulder" pic.twitter.com/XTWJLXKeB3 — Graphite Czech 🇨🇿🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CzechArtGirl) May 22, 2023

They're right, it sounds like a Lynch soundtrack.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

