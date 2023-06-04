Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 4, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Making a clock

This isn't just any clock, it's able to track the time of the universe, or at least one billion years. There's something mesmerizing about this video.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on Hot Ones!

She's such a great actor.

I love Countdown

Learning about the maths behind Countdown is rather intriguing. Being able to find a solution so quickly always impresses me.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Have you considered this?

I'd like to see a cartoon dog with a real dog's face!

The person is okay!

That truck's ramp was in the perfect position.

Anyone else like this?

These dinosaurs are so cute.

I love rock music

They're right, it sounds like a Lynch soundtrack.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your Sunday evening! You can find more photos of him on Shackpets!

Sam's cat Rad sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

