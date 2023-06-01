Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord gets fall 2023 release window on Meta Quest HMDs A new gameplay trailer was dropped for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new out of Sony Pictures VR and nDreams about the Ghostbusters VR game they were working on, but it looks like the game is coming fairly soon. During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, we got a new look at the Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, including plenty of gameplay and story. Perhaps just importantly, we got a release window. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be putting our VR ghost-catching and cooperative skills to the test when it comes to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro this fall 2023.

The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was shared by nDreams and Sony Pictures VR during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, 2023. It shared a big new look at the context of the game. Someone went to the defunct and decrepit Alcatraz Prison to try to harness the power of some very nasty ghostly mojo going on there. It’s up to players to gear up and go undo some of that spectral chaos before something really bad happens. At the end of the trailer, we learned it has a launch window for fall 2023.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord has been in development at nDreams for quite some time. It was originally teased back in April 2022 as just Ghostbusters VR for the Meta Quest 2. However, it looks like the game has become quite a bit more fleshed out with an in-depth story and an original antagonist for players to pursue. Of course, using Alcatraz for the basis of a ghost-capturing adventure is also an interesting choice. It also looks like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be ready for the Meta Quest 3 when the newly announced headset launches.

With a fall release window set for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, we’ll look forward to learning more about the game later this year. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.