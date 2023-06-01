Watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase June 2023 livestream here The Facebook parent company is ready for the third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Be sure to watch it all here.

June is the biggest month of the year for gaming announcements and Facebook parent company Meta is wasting no time getting everyone started. The Meta Quest 2 is among the best and most accessible VR platforms, but it's also home to a lot of games. Get ready for even more new titles to come to the VR headset, many of which will premiere today during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. For the third straight year, Meta will unveil some new announcements and trailers for games supported by the Quest 2. Here's everything you need to know about where and how to watch.

Watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase June 2023 livestream here

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase June 2023 livestream event will air live on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. It will be viewable on the Meta Quest pages and channels on Facebook, YouTube (as well as YouTube in Japan), Meta Horizon Worlds, and Twitch. For your convenience, we've helpfully embedded the Twitch feed above. The livestream showcase will start with a pre-show that kicks off 15 minutes before the start of the official showcase, the latter of which will run for approximately 40 minutes. Expect to see new gameplay videos, reveals, release dates, and more details on the latest upcoming Meta Quest 2 games.

There's no indication of what exactly Meta will have in store for viewers this year. However, it should be noted that owner Mark Zuckerberg jumped on Instagram Stories on Wednesday to indicate that something big is on its way. Is it entirely new Meta Quest hardware? That remains to be seen.

Regardless of whether or not there's new Quest hardware, there's still plenty to look forward to from this year's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. We're going to be watching along with everybody else, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest announcements. We'll have a full recap after the show is over, but for those who want to catch up with each big announcement individually, follow the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase topic page.