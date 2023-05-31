Evening Reading - May 31, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Splatoon 3 update 4.0.0 patch notes adjusts weapons, tweaks Tableturf Battles and more
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gets July 2023 release date
- Immortals of Aveum takes the Call of Duty campaign formula into a realm of magic
- Cyberpunk 2077 game director & other CDPR alumni open Blank game studio
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged announced for October release
- God of War Ragnarok lead artist joins Netflix Games to aid in AAA project
- Amazon's Ring to pay FTC $5.8 million in consumer privacy violation settlement
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Animation changes in SF6
They changed Jamie's Level 3 animation pic.twitter.com/1FYYicGenU— CGL | X-Azeez (@X_AZEEZ3) May 30, 2023
This game looks sick.
Put Volvy in Smash!
It's a crime Volvy isn't in smash bros after all these years. A true gaming icon #volvyforsmash #devolverdigital #returnofvolvy pic.twitter.com/EzQic6FxEA— Daily PS1 Cutscenes (@dailyps1fmv) May 30, 2023
The fans have waited long enough.
Consequences of the Upheaval
the upheaval brought about hybrid monsters, unusual weather conditions, chasms and....... Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/lhdIjbatMN— dorian ▴ (@impasbitch) May 30, 2023
Luckily, they're an excellent cooking ingredient.
What no HOA does
This is what you get without an HOA.— Javiera Cordero 🌻 (@javierabegazo) May 30, 2023
We have one place in our neighborhood that isn’t governed by the HOA and this is what we get as a neighbor. https://t.co/akSx9nJdah pic.twitter.com/Aj5YIrDbz6
Those damn neighbors.
Stardew update teases
iridium scythe— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) May 31, 2023
Don't lie to me, ConcernedApe.
Lessons learned from Fortnite
This is the most real tik tok I’ve ever seen.. pic.twitter.com/g8Gzl2PePc— NICK YINGLING (@zNickYingling) May 28, 2023
Some real wisdom here.
A collage of Water-type Pokemon
Hi, I drew every pure/primary water-type pokemon...................— Cheepster🐤 (@CheepsterArt) May 30, 2023
i should not have done this pic.twitter.com/CpYNEoIrnu
Would love to see one of these for every type.
The power of AI
using AI to expand this shot in Fast & Furious 6 and achieve the filmmakers true vision 😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mv49YPMPwQ— cardinal copium (@emotionalpedant) May 30, 2023
This is mind-blowing!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 31, 2023