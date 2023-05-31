Evening Reading - May 31, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Animation changes in SF6

They changed Jamie's Level 3 animation pic.twitter.com/1FYYicGenU — CGL | X-Azeez (@X_AZEEZ3) May 30, 2023

This game looks sick.

Put Volvy in Smash!

It's a crime Volvy isn't in smash bros after all these years. A true gaming icon #volvyforsmash #devolverdigital #returnofvolvy pic.twitter.com/EzQic6FxEA — Daily PS1 Cutscenes (@dailyps1fmv) May 30, 2023

The fans have waited long enough.

Consequences of the Upheaval

the upheaval brought about hybrid monsters, unusual weather conditions, chasms and....... Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/lhdIjbatMN — dorian ▴ (@impasbitch) May 30, 2023

Luckily, they're an excellent cooking ingredient.

What no HOA does

This is what you get without an HOA.



We have one place in our neighborhood that isn’t governed by the HOA and this is what we get as a neighbor. https://t.co/akSx9nJdah pic.twitter.com/Aj5YIrDbz6 — Javiera Cordero 🌻 (@javierabegazo) May 30, 2023

Those damn neighbors.

Stardew update teases

iridium scythe — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) May 31, 2023

Don't lie to me, ConcernedApe.

Lessons learned from Fortnite

This is the most real tik tok I’ve ever seen.. pic.twitter.com/g8Gzl2PePc — NICK YINGLING (@zNickYingling) May 28, 2023

Some real wisdom here.

A collage of Water-type Pokemon

Hi, I drew every pure/primary water-type pokemon...................

i should not have done this pic.twitter.com/CpYNEoIrnu — Cheepster🐤 (@CheepsterArt) May 30, 2023

Would love to see one of these for every type.

The power of AI

using AI to expand this shot in Fast & Furious 6 and achieve the filmmakers true vision 😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mv49YPMPwQ — cardinal copium (@emotionalpedant) May 30, 2023

This is mind-blowing!

