Evening Reading - May 31, 2023

It's the last evening of May 2023, let's close it out with some Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Animation changes in SF6

This game looks sick.

Put Volvy in Smash!

The fans have waited long enough.

Consequences of the Upheaval

Luckily, they're an excellent cooking ingredient.

What no HOA does

Those damn neighbors.

Stardew update teases

Don't lie to me, ConcernedApe.

Lessons learned from Fortnite

Some real wisdom here.

A collage of Water-type Pokemon

Would love to see one of these for every type.

The power of AI

This is mind-blowing!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

