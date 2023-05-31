God of War Ragnarok lead artist joins Netflix Games to aid in AAA project Rafael Grassetti is one of a number of veteran devs to get on board with Netflix Games and its upcoming AAA project.

After the completion of God of War Ragnarok, lead artist Rafael Grassetti exited PlayStation’s Santa Monica Studio. As of this week, we’ve learned he’s headed over to Netflix Games. Grassetti announced that not only is he joining the Netflix Games crew, but he’s also working with several other veterans who have joined the company to work on an unrevealed AAA game in a new IP.

Rafael Grassetti announced his new position at Netflix Games via his personal Twitter on May 31, 2023. According to the announcement, Grassetti is turning his attention to helping Netflix Games in the creation of a new AAA game being developed for PC. We know little about what Netflix has planned for this game other than it’s going to be in a brand-new IP. The only other clue we have is that job listings for the game asked for devs with experience in FPS and/or third-person shooter genres, implying it could be an action shooter of some sort.

Rafael Grassetti shared this week that he's joining Netflix Games to work on its upcoming AAA project alongside the likes of Joseph Staten, Sonny Chacko, and Jerry Edsall.

Source: Rafael Grassetti

It would stem to reason that Netflix’s big new game could be an action shooter because the talent it has gathered is certainly specialized in that area. Back in April, former Halo lead Joseph Staten jumped ship from Microsoft to join Netflix Games in developing its new project. Moreover, the crew also picked up former Overwatch 2 lead Sonny Chacko somewhere along the way, following his exit from Activision Blizzard in 2021. Gears of War 4 campaign designer and Gears 5 lead programmer Jerry Edsall is also on deck to aid in development at Netflix.

With Grassetti joining a number of veteran talents at Netflix Games on its upcoming AAA project, it looks like Netflix is aiming to knock it out of the park on its new game. As we wait to see what form that takes, stay tuned here at Shacknews for reveals and updates.