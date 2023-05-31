Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gets July 2023 release date Ready your fists! Modus Games and Secret Base have announced that the newest Double Dragon is coming in late July.

It hasn’t been long since Modus Games and developer Secret Base revealed they were developing the latest edition of Double Dragon, but it looks like we’ve already got a fast-approaching release date for it too. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons has been given a release date for late July 2023 and an update that will add online co-op will come in a free update later this year.

The release date for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was announced in a new trailer on the Modus Games YouTube channel on May 31, 2023. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 27, 2023. Moreover, while the game will have local co-op at launch, it was previously announced that online co-op would come afterwards in a free update. Modus Games and Secret Base also announced today that the online co-op update will come out before the end of 2023.

Modus Games and Secret Base announced the release date of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons as July 27.

Source: Modus Games

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons looks like a grand return to Double Dragon beat-‘em-up fun. Billy Lee, Jimmy Lee, Marian, and Uncle Matin make up the core cast of what will be 13 playable characters in the game. What’s more, according to the previous announcement of the game, Rise of the Dragons is a sort of reboot, going back to Billy and Jimmy Lee’s early days fighting in the streets. We’ll see plenty of new and old enemies along the way.

With a July release date set for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, stay tuned for further updates and announcements as we get closer to the game’s launch this summer.