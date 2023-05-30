Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) crosses $1 trillion market cap for first time

NVIDIA is still riding high off of its recent stock surge and joins a handful of tech companies that have crossed the $1 trillion USD mark.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tyrone Siu/Reuters
22

Following its most recent earnings results, NVIDIA stock price rose sharply and as of this week, the company crossed the $1 trillion USD mark on its market cap. NVIDIA shared major confidence in its next fiscal quarter and raised its guidance by a large margin against expectations. This comes on the back of NVIDIA’s heavy investment into AI technology and partnerships, which is also working out quite well for it.

NVIDIA’s market cap reached the $1 trillion mark as markets opened following Memorial Day, as spotted by CNBC. The company opened at a stock price of around $405.96 per NVDA share on Tuesday, May 30. It then rose to around $409 per share. The company would have had to keep that share value above the $405 mark to hold the $1 trillion market cap value for the day, but it has since cooled down to around $400. Nonetheless, today’s strong opening for NVIDIA makes it one of only a handful of companies to achieve such highs, including Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Microsoft.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock chart as of May 30, 2023.
NVIDIA (NVDA) stock started at a value of $405.96 to start the week, marking the first time the company has crossed the $1 trillion market cap.
Source: Google

NVIDIA’s strong start to this week comes off strong results in its Q1 2024 quarterly reporting, where the company not only beat earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue expectations, but it also raised its guidance for Q2 2024 quite a bit over estimates. Where analysts expected guidance of about $7.2 billion USD for NVIDIA’s Q2, the company instead set its sights on $11 billion in revenue for the quarter. NVIDIA has also gone all-in on AI technology and partnerships, as shown in many of the reveals and announcements during its GTC 2023 presentation.

NVIDIA shares remained up about 166.5% year-to-date coming into Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if it can hold that valuation and secure its $1 trillion market cap among a very small collection of tech companies. Stay tuned as we report on further NVIDIA updates right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 30, 2023 11:25 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, NVIDIA (NVDA) crosses $1 trillion market cap for first time

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 30, 2023 7:24 AM

      nvidia just hit 1 trillion market cap.

      https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/30/nvidia-on-track-to-hit-1-trillion-market-cap-when-market-opens.html

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 30, 2023 7:27 AM

        Awesome. They have so much cash now they might drop the price on GPUs to help us out a little

        • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:29 AM

          When has that ever happened in the history of capitalism?

        • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:41 AM

          https://64.media.tumblr.com/b42fc5e44e5362e1e1fc860dba3dd457/tumblr_n9qaheeNnB1sgl0ajo1_500.gifv

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:44 AM

          they're using the same logic based on how much people paid for scalped cards during the pandemic.

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 30, 2023 9:34 AM

          you jest but imagine if they dropped all their prices right now by like $300-$500 dollars and just wiped AMD GPUs off the planet.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 12:17 PM

          if you watched any clips of the Nvidia Computex Keynote.. yah the days of cheap GPUs are gone. Jensen Huang has completely lost touch with the average consumer.

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 30, 2023 12:59 PM

            It's Computex, plus the company is done with the 40-series launches so the only stuff left to talk about is the expensive shit.

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              May 30, 2023 1:11 PM

              yah I know it's not a gaming show.. but still the presentation clips I saw were soo cringe and just scream they've gotten soo complacent in their spot and out of touch. With how bad the 4060 & 4060Ti are selling apparently, I honestly wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia just says peace out on the mid-range and low-end skus completely. I don't think they'll drop the low end completely of course just likely they'll end up getting recycled GPUs from previous generations. Which was typically only reserved for the very low-end $100-ish or below tier cards.

              For a long time now I pretty much upgraded every generation.. I seriously doubt I'll take that plunge with the 50 series. Nvidia would have to drop prices significantly and I just don't see that happening.

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                May 30, 2023 1:16 PM

                If you were upgrading every generation then you’re in like the 0.1%. Even if Nvidia had good $300-400 cards most people wouldn’t upgrade yearly so it doesn’t make any sense for Nvidia to make or price products with that in mind.

              • baconisgod legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 30, 2023 1:23 PM

                We'll see, it's beginning to follow Microsoft in the good/bad launch cycle so 50 series could be pretty special.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 30, 2023 1:19 PM

            i feel like this isn't even really a drag at this point. the average consumer is rocking a GTX 1650, why would they give a shit?

            this has been coming for a long time. go back and watch some of the reviews of the top-end products over the last ten years - what's the overwhelming sentiment? "yes this is the fastest GPU you can buy, but you'd be fucking stupid to buy it. just buy the <insert moderately priced GPU here> and get 75% of the performance for 35% of the price!"

            yeah well investors and shareholders saw those reviews as well. it's literally just business.

        • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 3:02 PM

          Is that before or after Apple has made MacIntoshes cheaper so more people would buy those instead of PC's?

          lol of course it won't happen.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 30, 2023 7:29 AM

        26 billion in revenue last year...

        • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:44 AM

          AI and CUDA lock-in are a hell of a thing.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 9:25 AM

          Time to lay off all the scabs who got us here!

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 30, 2023 7:47 AM

        That's great. Really. I just want her to be happy.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 30, 2023 7:52 AM

        Makes me wonder how long they'll keep giving away money to their partners like Asus, Gigabyte, etc...and say fuck it, just go full Apple and do it themselves.

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:53 AM

          They already fucked them over pretty good with the 40 series.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 7:53 AM

          i think they've been positioning themselves for this for a while. the FEs have been the best cards for a couple gens now.

        • ajvitaly legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 11:48 AM

          If they're able to eventually scale their production to do the volume that all their partners do for them, they will gladly cut ties.

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 30, 2023 8:48 AM

        I remember buying 10 shares of their IPO when it first came out at like $10 ea and then sold it when it hit $100 ea excited that I made 10x and had a cool $1000 ! I was like 20 or 21 or something at the time, so that was a big deal for me. I knew nothing of stocks, I just thought 3D games were cool.

        If I would have forgotten I even owned it and discovered that account just now, I don’t even want to know how much that would be worth :(

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 8:49 AM

          Fuuuuuuuck after all the splits it’d be worth $197k !!!!!!!!!

          • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 30, 2023 9:18 AM

            I wonder what that same $100 would have done for different stocks in the same time period.

            I'm thinking of stocks like Netflix and Amazon.

            • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 30, 2023 12:03 PM

              In Jan 1999 (when Nvidia had their IPO) apple was at $9.00/share (compared to the $12 the Nvidia IPO was at). Netflix IPO was in may 2002 at $15/share.

              Currently trying to find something to figure out splits to figure out what it's worth now.

              • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                May 30, 2023 12:09 PM

                I remember vividly reading that Netflix had the fastest price increase of pretty much of all of the stocks but Amazon's play was also impressive if you were willing to wait longer for it. Amazon's was ultimately more profitable compared to Netflix over a very long run of a much longer date range.

                I suppose you could do the same thing with Dell stock if you went back in time and started buying Dell stock in the early 1990's and then sell it at it's peak around 1998 or 1999.

          • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 30, 2023 3:56 PM

            Don't feel so bad. I passed on a chance to buy 10000 shares of AMD when it was $2. I couldn't justify dumping that much money into one stock but in hindsight...

      • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 30, 2023 9:21 AM

        We're never getting cheap video cards ever again dawg

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 30, 2023 10:46 AM

        2008 - "This image of Intel as an unstoppable graphics juggernaut is what Huang takes issue with. What set him off initially was a comment from an Intel graphics and gaming technologist who said that consumers "probably won't need" discrete cards in the future. Nvidia's primary business is designing and supplying graphics chips for discrete graphics cards that go into PCs."

        https://www.cnet.com/science/nvidia-ceo-goes-on-intel-rant/

        Intel's market cap is now $120 billion or so.

        • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 30, 2023 12:01 PM

          There's too much institutional arrogance and not enough legitimate engineering across the board. Too much marketing and postering.

      • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 30, 2023 11:33 AM

        obligatory Jim Cramer

        https://old.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbets/comments/13v1oh8/on_september_19_2022_jim_cramer_said_to_short/

      • ajvitaly legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 30, 2023 11:45 AM

        Want to hear an awesome story? Back in December 2012, when my first son was imminently due for birth, I set aside $6,000 to invest for his/our future. $6,000 isn't a ton of money by any stretch, but 11 years ago it was quite a bit for me because my wife was still in school full time and so we were single income (this was also before I started doing Disney travel agency work). I waffled back and forth on putting $6k on stocks as opposed to a 529. I was HEAVILY eyeing NVDA. I wanted badly to put all my eggs in that one basket. However, the "smarter" side of my brain eventually prevailed and I put it in a 529 with a few vanguard funds.



        That $6k would be worth over $700,000 right now if I would have stuck with my emotions.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 30, 2023 11:59 AM

          Such is the stock market. We'd all be rich in hindsight!

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 30, 2023 12:13 PM

          Warren Buffet invested in Apple in like 2016 or something. Oh to go back in time!

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 30, 2023 11:47 AM

      Hell yeah

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 30, 2023 12:17 PM

      The RTX 4060 Ti pushed it over the limit, kudos Jensen!!

    • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 30, 2023 12:31 PM

      On another related story.. Nvidia looking at Intel FABs for future chips - https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-ceo-intel-test-chip-results-for-next-gen-process-look-good

    • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 30, 2023 3:54 PM

      I hope the short sighted, quarterly focused band of fuckwits over at Intel are stewing because a chunk of that hype Nvidia is riding could easily have been theirs. They weren't disciplined enough to wipe the wall street haze from their eyes and pull their thumb out of their ass over the past 8-10 years to focus on other product segments, like GPUs.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 30, 2023 3:58 PM

        was Intel not the same quarterly focused public company when x86 was the center of the universe? I doubt they were that much less concerned with meeting Wall St expectations then. It was just much easier to do once they built the behemoth and now it's that much harder to do because of the baggage of that behemoth. It's not like they didn't expend effort on mobile and GPUs in the past.

Hello, Meet Lola