Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 1 here

No, you aren't misreading this, readers. It's already time for the return of Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ is coming earlier than usual, in time for Memorial Day weekend. After a brief interlude that took everyone back to the online space, SGDQ returns to a live venue with the mission remaining the same. The top runners in the world will look to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 9:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00 10:00 AM Sonic Frontiers Any% - PC AlphaDolphin 1:17:00 11:37 AM Bugsnax All Bosses Co-op - PlayStation 5 Konception, limy 45:00 12:37 PM Mega Man Maker Any% - PC megamarino 30:00 1:32 PM F-Zero X All Tracks (Expansion Kit) - N64 1davidj 1:25:00 3:12 PM Skate 2 Any% - Xbox Series S SupaScared 45:00 4:12 PM The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap Any% - Switch Myth197 1:40:00 6:07 PM Bonus Game 1 - Ring Fit Adventure Beat World 1 Intensity 30 Restricted - Switch Verxl 20:00 6:47 PM Luigi's Mansion 100% Race - Wii HDlax, Jovin 1:15:00 8:27 PM Daily Recap - Sunday Recap% — Live Interview Crew 15:00 8:47 PM Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition NG Devil Hunter Nero/Dante — PC DECosmic 1:20:00 10:22 PM Thief (2014) Any% (Rogue, No DLC) - PC DemonicRobots 1:25:00 11:57 PM Banjo-Kazooie 100% no FFM - Nintendo 64 duck 2:08:00 2:15 AM Dark Summit Any% - GameCube flatline 50:00 3:15 AM Bloody Hell Any% - PC BystanderTim 15:00 3:40 AM Loom Any% VGA - PC LMMotoss 30:00 4:20 AM Michael Jackson's Moonwalker Any% - Genesis RetroBrando 22:00 5:02 AM SuzukiBakuhatsu Any% Hard - PS2 quino 20:00 5:32 AM Metal Slug XX normal Any% eri - PC sukimos 25:00

10:00AM - Sonic Frontiers



Sonic the Hedgehog's latest adventure is ready for the Games Done Quick stage. AlphaDolphin will kick off the long speedrunning week with this live journey across this weird land that holds Sonic's friends. This run has a target time of 1:17:00, so expect to see some glitches, some cool shortcuts, and a lot of Super Sonic speed.

6:47PM - Luigi's Mansion



Luigi's Mansion opened up the first day of Frost Fatales earlier this year. Now it's time to go a step further by taking it to a live audience. On top of that, this is a full 100% race. Be sure to check out who finishes first between HDlax and Jovin.

4:20AM - Michael Jackson's Moonwalker



It's not often we encourage viewers to stay up late, but it also isn't often that Michael Jackson's Moonwalker comes to a Games Done Quick event. Tune in to this special run and try not to get down to the chiptune versions of the old school MJ classics.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.