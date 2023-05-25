The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes ver. 1.1.2 Tears of the Kingdom has received another patch, this time update 1.1.2, which looks to address item duplication.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has only just released but Nintendo is back to work ironing out any bugs and problems players may have been experiencing. The latest update is Version 1.1.2, released on May 25, 2023, and it looks like this one has finally fixed the duplication tricks players had been using.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update 1.1.2



Source: Shacknews

The full patch notes for Tears of the Kingdom ver. 1.1.2 come courtesy of the Nintendo Support site. The notes are listed below.

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Not a lot of information has been given on what exactly has been addressed, other than some sound level issues and the Main Quest, Camera Work in the Depths. However, savvy Twitter uses and avid Zelda players have already discovered that this patch seems to have fixed the item duplication trick.

Players had previously been using the paraglider to duplicate high value items like diamonds and Zonai Charges. This effectively means they didn’t have to find diamonds naturally or spend time farming Zonaite in the Depths. Now they’ll need to resort to other methods to earn more rupees, like helping Addison or selling goods.

Though item duplication might be fixed, there’s plenty more to enjoy in the game including solving the dozens of Shrines dotted around the map. Check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for help finding them all!