Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - May 28, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Speedrunning Halo (the level)

Speedrunning Halo: Combat Evolved is great fun, but running the second level (Halo) is quite tough considering how long it is.

Destiny 2 lore is popping off after the teaser

Cayde-6 is back and he's inside the Traveler? What the heck is going on?

Mr Inbetween

Have you seen this Aussie television series?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Max, the artist formerly known as HBO Max, has removed credits from its shows and movies

This is not good.

Cat pottery

It's a vase and I need it.

Marathon is coming back

If you haven't played the originals, you can do so for free!

How are my feeling Bloodborne fans doing?

Come on, Sony. Just do a remake already.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Here's a photo of Wednesday to help you relax. You can find more photos of her on Shackpets so check it out!

Sam's cat Wednesday lying on a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola