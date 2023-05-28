Weekend Discussion - May 28, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Speedrunning Halo (the level)

Speedrunning Halo: Combat Evolved is great fun, but running the second level (Halo) is quite tough considering how long it is.

Destiny 2 lore is popping off after the teaser

Cayde-6 is back and he's inside the Traveler? What the heck is going on?

Mr Inbetween

Have you seen this Aussie television series?

Max, the artist formerly known as HBO Max, has removed credits from its shows and movies

The new HBO Max (MAX) has eliminated writer/director credits in their interface in favor of a vague "Creators." This is what Raging Bull currently looks like. It's so fucking over. pic.twitter.com/gPveQ469GB — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) May 24, 2023

This is not good.

Cat pottery

It's a vase and I need it.

Marathon is coming back

PSA: Wonder what Marathon is about now that Bungie are relaunching it?



Good news! Bungie made the original Marathon trilogy open-source under a super permissive licence! You can download a modern engine, all three games and multiple full fangames here!https://t.co/vFIlDyQBbg pic.twitter.com/IGE2I0JjCk — Dominic Tarason (@DominicTarason) May 25, 2023

If you haven't played the originals, you can do so for free!

How are my feeling Bloodborne fans doing?

Bloodborne community how are we holding up pic.twitter.com/l5OBvwQOgz — DILFBORNE✧ (@ventiskull) May 25, 2023

Come on, Sony. Just do a remake already.

