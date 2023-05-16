Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Assassin's Creed development staff to increase by 40% over several years

With Assassin's Creed: Mirage and further titles in development, Ubisoft is investing more heavily into development teams for the franchise.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

Ubisoft shared its full year earnings figures for its fiscal 2022/2023 this week and there was interesting news for the Assassin’s Creed franchise within. According to Ubisoft’s reporting, it plans to invest a wealth of new development talent into the franchise over the course of the next few years. With Assassin’s Creed: Mirage confirmed and other Assassin’s Creed projects in the works, it looks like Ubisoft is staffing up big to make sure the series stays on track for its upcoming releases.

Ubisoft released its fiscal year-end reporting, including the details about staff increases on Assassin’s Creed, via its investor relations website on May 16, 2023. On Page 3 of the report, Ubisoft goes into detail about the increases in staff:

Assassin's Creed: Mirage
Assassin's Creed: Mirage has already been confirmed to be the next game in the series as Ubisoft moves to increase development staff on the franchise.
Source: Ubisoft

There are a lot of plans in the works for the Assassin’s Creed series. We already know that the next game is going to be Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and, with it, Ubisoft is trying to make a smaller and more intimate, narrative-driven game. However, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it, such as when the game is coming out or if there will be major changes to gameplay to suit the change in style. Ubisoft already confirmed it will be hosting another Ubisoft Forward showcase in June even before E3 2023 was cancelled, so it seems likely we’ll learn more details about Mirage there.

Nonetheless, it looks like the Assassin’s Creed staff at Ubisoft is about to welcome a lot more talent in the years ahead. Stay tuned as we await further updates on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and further franchise news as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

