Assassin's Creed Mirage will be a smaller, 'more intimate' game, says devs Creative director Stephane Boudon claims fans asked for a smaller 'character driven' experience, and that's where development of the new game began.

Assassin’s Creed games have become vast in recent entries, to the point of being accused of open-world bloat by many players, but Mirage will reportedly address that problem. Recently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage creative director Stéphane Boudon spoke in an interview about the core pillars of the game, and one of them is reducing the vastness of the usual Assassin’s Creed formula to present a smaller, more intimate and character-driven experience in Mirage.

Boudon shared some details on the smaller design of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in an chat with GamesRadar. According to Boudon, while the team didn’t completely shed the grandness of games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Valhalla, the team did take note of fans asking for a smaller and more focused game.

“Amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale,” Boudon explained. “It resonates with us as well as developers and this was the starting point of the project.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming sometime in 2023 and will feature a more concise narrative and adventure, according to the creative director.

Source: Ubisoft

Boudon also explained how more recent AC games will be reflected in Mirage’s design, mostly in terms of their role-playing and loot mechanics.

“Of course, the first one comes from our community: Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla they are all great games with the promise to live an epic journey in a strong fantasy,” Boudon continues. “Their scopes have been calibrated to fulfil those ambitions as they all embrace the RPG mechanics.”

In previous reviews like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we’ve enjoyed the beautiful worlds to explore in the games, but it was the sheer amount of tasks and repetition that dragged the games down. With the focus on a more concise narrative and adventure, Mirage looks like it’s on the right track to addressing this matter.

It feels like it’s imperative, too. With Ubisoft having reported that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 underperformed, leading the company to cancel three games and delay Skull and Bones again, it feels like Ubisoft is hunting hard for a win. It will remain to be seen if Assassin’s Creed Mirage pulls it off, but it at least sounds promising, Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further news and updates.