Evening Reading - May 12, 2023 (Tears of the Kingdom launch day)

Happy Zelda Day to those who celebrate! We're celebrating with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
- We are all playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Seriously. If you need a hand with anything, bookmark The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide, because we're going to be updating this a lot in the weeks and months to come.
- Park Beyond lets you easily create gravity-defying roller coasters
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite boss fight in a Zelda game?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 12: Xbox Game Studios sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 12: Humble Spring Sale picks up
Yes, there are games that are not Zelda to talk about, at least for a moment.
💀 Return to Sanctuary!— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) May 12, 2023
🔥 #DiabloIV Server Slam is Live pic.twitter.com/ofcZUhDwyW
Diablo 4 picked a heck of a time to have its Server Slam, but if you're not playing Zelda, this is going to be the next best thing to jump into this weekend.
The story continues in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. Here's a look at Patch 6.4, also known as The Dark Throne, which will arrive on Tuesday, May 23.
The Stirring Shadows update is coming to Hunt: Showdown.
Finally, here's what's coming to MLB The Show 23 in May. Some of it may not be what you expect.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 1
link now hums different iconic zelda songs while cooking in #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/MJpAsoEI0Q— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) May 12, 2023
Link humming a jaunty tune while cooking remains a highlight of these games.
welp,, my totk journey is officially over— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) May 12, 2023
you’re on your own zelda
made a little house for me and my new friend and i will NOT be leaving his side #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/CTm3xaqWMo
Let's see those mechanical jerks find Link in there.
In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I thought I was so clever… pic.twitter.com/YhbolneOHt— DansGaming (@Dansgaming) May 12, 2023
Always watch where you're placing your Ultrahand constructs. (Slight volume warning.)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a.k.a. Jackass: Hyrule Edition)
Sometimes, you'll get vehicular success. Other times, you'll get Kerbal Space Program.
Slightly distracted
Yoshi-P walking into today's FFXIV PLL pre-show and Murouchi saying "seems like his heart's not in it today..." because he's playing Zelda TOTK LOL i'm crying 🤣🤣— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 12, 2023
Murouchi sees him and says "ah, I know...I know..." and Yoshi-P's like "what? testing...test...test..." LOL pic.twitter.com/WhKr1Lxkqa
Like the rest of us, Naoki Yoshida isn't exactly focused on work today.
The sword that seals the darkness
Look at that. We found the Master Sword! 🗡️ #Zelda #Hyrulemanity #HUMANITYgame pic.twitter.com/XJqmGMfYgH— HUMANITY (@HumanityGame) May 12, 2023
Hopefully, it works better for Enhance than it has for Link so far.
SPLAT!
i’m glad TotK retained my favorite thing from BotW #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/j99QiNalfS— maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) May 12, 2023
This feels downright tame compared to some of the clips I posted earlier.
The simpler days
Soulcalibur II (2002) pic.twitter.com/sBaK6cYO4x— Perfect Fighting Game Shots (@FGPerfectShots) May 12, 2023
If Link in SoulCalibur feels like a lifetime ago, that's because it pretty much was.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Games Done Quick very obviously hasn't gotten around to Tears of the Kingdom yet, so let's take a look at last year's hotness. Here's an Elden Ring Randomizer run!
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, coincidentally coming on the week of Tears of the Kingdom's release, Sakurai talks about character growth and compares it to mountain climbing. Link sure does grow as a character and climbs a lot of mountains in this game.
This week in Shaqnews
"Where is Shaq in that list? Is Shaq in that list?" 😂😂— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2023
The Joker came for Shaq after passing Wilt for the most Playoff triple-doubles by a center 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lc0fCeGLFG
Joker knows he's in elite company, company which doesn't include Shaq.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Did you know @steveaustinBSR and @CodyRhodes are @NintendoAmerica #Zelda fans 🤯— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) May 12, 2023
Who's excited for #zeldatearsofthekingdom release today!? pic.twitter.com/cZZnOlLvDs
We know what Cody Rhodes is playing tonight.
Tonight in video game music
OC ReMix celebrates the release of Tears of the Kingdom with a fresh look at this track from Breath of the Wild.
