Evening Reading - May 12, 2023 (Tears of the Kingdom launch day)

We have Tears of the Kingdom and things that aren't Tears of the Kingdom. (But mostly Tears of the Kingdom.)
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Zelda Day to those who celebrate! We're celebrating with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Yes, there are games that are not Zelda to talk about, at least for a moment.

Diablo 4 picked a heck of a time to have its Server Slam, but if you're not playing Zelda, this is going to be the next best thing to jump into this weekend.

The story continues in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. Here's a look at Patch 6.4, also known as The Dark Throne, which will arrive on Tuesday, May 23.

The Stirring Shadows update is coming to Hunt: Showdown.

Finally, here's what's coming to MLB The Show 23 in May. Some of it may not be what you expect.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 1

Link humming a jaunty tune while cooking remains a highlight of these games.

Let's see those mechanical jerks find Link in there.

Always watch where you're placing your Ultrahand constructs. (Slight volume warning.)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a.k.a. Jackass: Hyrule Edition)

Sometimes, you'll get vehicular success. Other times, you'll get Kerbal Space Program.

Finally...

Roll the clip!

Slightly distracted

Like the rest of us, Naoki Yoshida isn't exactly focused on work today.

The sword that seals the darkness

Hopefully, it works better for Enhance than it has for Link so far.

SPLAT!

This feels downright tame compared to some of the clips I posted earlier.

The simpler days

If Link in SoulCalibur feels like a lifetime ago, that's because it pretty much was.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick very obviously hasn't gotten around to Tears of the Kingdom yet, so let's take a look at last year's hotness. Here's an Elden Ring Randomizer run!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, coincidentally coming on the week of Tears of the Kingdom's release, Sakurai talks about character growth and compares it to mountain climbing. Link sure does grow as a character and climbs a lot of mountains in this game.

This week in Shaqnews

Joker knows he's in elite company, company which doesn't include Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We know what Cody Rhodes is playing tonight.

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix celebrates the release of Tears of the Kingdom with a fresh look at this track from Breath of the Wild.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

