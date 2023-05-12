Weekend Console Download Deals for May 12: Xbox Game Studios sale

Readers, the Weekend Console Download Deals sympathize with those who do not currently have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Maybe you don't own a Nintendo Switch. Maybe you can't buy it right away. Maybe your significant other has absconded with your Switch, taken it on vacation, and won't bring it back for several weeks. We understand. That's why we're still here, doing our thing, and showing you the best deals on games from across all three major console makers, including the Xbox Game Studios sale from Xbox, a noteworthy Weekend Offer from PlayStation, and the best Ubisoft deals from Nintendo.
If you can't afford Tears of the Kingdom for whatever reason and still want a Zelda fix, it's your lucky day. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is still on sale for a few more days, so grab it while you can.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - FREE!
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy [Xbox Series X] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions [Xbox Series X] - $65.99 (67% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Next Gen Sale
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Next-Gen Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Weekend Offer
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $27.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition [PS5] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.49 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $53.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $50.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Evil West [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- NHL 23 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Prodeus [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Descenders - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Deals Are Blooming
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sports Party - $5.99 (85% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $6.99 (65% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $6.99 (65% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Square Enix Spring Cleaning Sale
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Oh My Godheads Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $29.99 (40% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.74 (35% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 12: Xbox Game Studios sale