Weekend PC Download Deals for May 12: Humble Spring Sale picks up

With many of the major retailers having wrapped up their spring sales, there's plenty of space for the Humble Store to stretch its figurative legs. The Humble Store Spring Sale continues into its second week and has expanded to include several new publishers. Be on the lookout for the best from Bethesda, Konami, and Paradox Interactive to go along with many of the best deals carrying over from last week.
Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the best from Annapurna Interactive, GOG.com is celebrating the best of the indies, Green Man Gaming is continuing its birthday celebration, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is on sale for one more week to celebrate its recent mid-season update.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $29.99 (40% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Sims 4: The Daring Lifestyle Bundle - FREE until 5/18
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam]- $26.49 (47% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.95 (55% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $18.71 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.96 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $9.17 (63% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (78% off)
- Watch Dogs [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (87% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $13.80 (45% off)
- Serial Cleaners [Steam] - $15.22 (39% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $11.86 (74% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $19.99 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $7.80 (74% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $37.99 (24% off)
- F1 Manager 22 [Steam] - $9.99 (82% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.49 (86% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
GOG.com
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $13.74 (45% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Frostpunk - $5.99 (80% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $38.24 (36% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $22.94 (24% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $25.50 (74% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Strider, Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Mega Man 11. Pay $30 or more to also receive Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Monster Hunter Rise.
Pay $1 for StarCrossed, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Teacup, and Evan's Remains. Pay $8 or more to also receive Princess Farmer, Calico, and Aground. Pay $12 or more to also receive RE:CALL, Lake, The Forest Cathedral, APICO, and Wytchwood. DRMs vary.
Pay $9 for Disaster Band and Project Arrhythmia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Melody's Escape 2, Soundfall, and Trombone Champ. Pay $16 to also receive Beat Hazard 3 and No Straight Roads Encore Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 for Salt and Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Mortal Shell and Blade of Darkness. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dread Delusion and Aeterna Noctis. Pay $18 or more to also receive Loot River and Sands of Aura. These activate on Steam.
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Saints Row [Epic] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $16.79 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Into the Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $1.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the code LEGEND23 to receive $10 off on a $20 or more purchase.
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction + Rainbow Six Siege - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Weekend
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Artful Escape - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Sifu - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/14 @ 9AM PT)
- Insurgency Sandstorm - $13.49 (55% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $28.35 (43% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.79 (76% off)
