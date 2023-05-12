Weekend PC Download Deals for May 12: Humble Spring Sale picks up

With many of the major retailers having wrapped up their spring sales, there's plenty of space for the Humble Store to stretch its figurative legs. The Humble Store Spring Sale continues into its second week and has expanded to include several new publishers. Be on the lookout for the best from Bethesda, Konami, and Paradox Interactive to go along with many of the best deals carrying over from last week.

Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the best from Annapurna Interactive, GOG.com is celebrating the best of the indies, Green Man Gaming is continuing its birthday celebration, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is on sale for one more week to celebrate its recent mid-season update.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Strider, Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Mega Man 11. Pay $30 or more to also receive Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Pay $1 for StarCrossed, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Teacup, and Evan's Remains. Pay $8 or more to also receive Princess Farmer, Calico, and Aground. Pay $12 or more to also receive RE:CALL, Lake, The Forest Cathedral, APICO, and Wytchwood. DRMs vary.

Pay $9 for Disaster Band and Project Arrhythmia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Melody's Escape 2, Soundfall, and Trombone Champ. Pay $16 to also receive Beat Hazard 3 and No Straight Roads Encore Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 for Salt and Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Mortal Shell and Blade of Darkness. Pay $15 or more to also receive Dread Delusion and Aeterna Noctis. Pay $18 or more to also receive Loot River and Sands of Aura. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the code LEGEND23 to receive $10 off on a $20 or more purchase.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.