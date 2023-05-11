Summer Game Fest 2023 confirms over 40 partners presenting during event
Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and many more were revealed to be participating in Summer Game Fest 2023.
With Summer Game Fest 2023 coming in June, much is already known about Geoff Keighley’s latest summer showcase, but the organizers just dropped a wealth of new details about the event today, including a snapshot of all of the publishers and developers that will be participating in the event. Over 40 groups were confirmed for participation in Summer Game Fest 2023, including Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, EA, and more.
The Summer Game Fest organizers shared a look at its participating partners via its Twitter on May 11, 2023. According to the press release, over 40 partners that are participating in some capacity during the showcase. Not every one of them will necessarily have something new to show or have a segment during the showcase - some simply be sponsors. That said, it’s a hefty list that includes a lot of heavy hitters in the gaming industry, as well as tech companies like Amazon Games and Samsung.
Here's the rundown of confirmed partners for Summer Game Fest 2023:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- Disney Interactive
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoyoVerse
- Kabam
- Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
That covers the list for now. This doesn’t include that Xbox has already confirmed its own showcase, as well as a Devolver Direct on the way in June. With Summer Game Fest confirmed for mid-June, stay tuned for all of the coverage to come out of it, right here at Shacknews.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Summer Game Fest 2023 confirms over 40 partners presenting during event