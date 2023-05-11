Summer Game Fest 2023 confirms over 40 partners presenting during event Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and many more were revealed to be participating in Summer Game Fest 2023.

With Summer Game Fest 2023 coming in June, much is already known about Geoff Keighley’s latest summer showcase, but the organizers just dropped a wealth of new details about the event today, including a snapshot of all of the publishers and developers that will be participating in the event. Over 40 groups were confirmed for participation in Summer Game Fest 2023, including Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, EA, and more.

The Summer Game Fest organizers shared a look at its participating partners via its Twitter on May 11, 2023. According to the press release, over 40 partners that are participating in some capacity during the showcase. Not every one of them will necessarily have something new to show or have a segment during the showcase - some simply be sponsors. That said, it’s a hefty list that includes a lot of heavy hitters in the gaming industry, as well as tech companies like Amazon Games and Samsung.

Summer Game Fest 2023 will host Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Disney Interactive, just to name a few.

Source: Summer Game Fest

Here's the rundown of confirmed partners for Summer Game Fest 2023:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney Interactive

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

HoyoVerse

Kabam

Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

That covers the list for now. This doesn’t include that Xbox has already confirmed its own showcase, as well as a Devolver Direct on the way in June. With Summer Game Fest confirmed for mid-June, stay tuned for all of the coverage to come out of it, right here at Shacknews.