Devolver Direct showcase confirmed for June 2023 Devolver Digital confirmed that it will have its annual Devolver Direct showcase next month amid summer game reveal festivities.

With the summer games releases and showcases right around the corner in June, many groups are solidifying their plans for presentations, including Devolver Digital. The crew behind hit titles like Cult of the Lamb usually hosts an annual presentation alongside the likes of Summer Game Fest, and showcases from Xbox, PlayStation, and other major publishers. This year is no different as Devolver has confirmed that a Devolver Direct presentation will be taking place in June 2023.

Devolver confirmed plans to host a Devolver Direct showcase via its Twitter on May 11, 2023. According to Devolver, it will be right alongside Summer Game Fest, Xbox, and more this June when it goes live to share a wealth of new gaming announcements, updates, and reveals. Devolver Digital wasn’t able to share much in the way of details at this time, but promised that information about the time, date, and further specifics of the Devolver Direct 2023 showcase would be coming soon.

Devolver Digital confirmed it will have a Devolver Direct presentation in June 2023 and will share further details soon.

Source: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital has become a staple inclusion of summer gaming reveals over the course of many years at this point. Even when E3 was around, Devolver Digital was almost always hosting its own showcase right across the street from the LA Convention Center. Even in previous years without E3, Devolver Directs have been commonplace. With Xbox having confirmed it will have a showcase and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest also coming in June, it seems Devolver will have something show again as well.

Summer game showcase plans are still solidifying with rumors, but no confirmation of a PlayStation State of Play. We still need dates for the June Devolver Direct as well. Stay tuned as we await these details right here at Shacknews.