THQ Nordic Digital Showcase confirmed to return in August 2023 For the third year in a row, THQ Nordic is set to show off the latest news and reveals of its games in a special summer presentation.

Since E3 hasn’t really been an option in the summer anymore, THQ Nordic has been using August to put up presentations and show off its latest games and updates on existing games. It’s happening again in 2023. The publisher has announced that the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase is returning once again to share a hefty block of game reveals and news about its upcoming titles. It’ll all be going down in August 2023.

THQ Nordic announced its latest Digital Showcase via the THQ Nordic Twitter on April 20, 2023. On August 11, 2023, THQ Nordic will go live on its YouTube and Twitch channels to share the latest details about its games. According to a press release from THQ Nordic, some of the games we can expect to see in the showcase are Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2, and Trine 5. However, with Jagged Alliance 3 and Wreckreation still in the works, it seems likely we could see updates such as release dates for those games as well.

Source: THQ Nordic

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 presentation comes after E3 has been canceled again, leaving a hole in the summer of game reveals. Certainly, events like Summer Game Fest, EVO 2023, and even the return of a physical QuakeCon are filling the gaps, but Nordic has been at this for a few years now and it’s always a fun time to see what the publisher has in store for us. We’ve enjoyed our time with previews of games like Wreckreation and Alone in the Dark at previous events, so it will be exciting to get the latest news on these titles.

With the August 11 date set for THQ Nordic’s 2023 Digital Showcase, stay tuned to Shacknews for all of the news from the event when the time comes. We’ll have the reveals and updates here as they drop.