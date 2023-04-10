Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 10, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

GMTK learns about thinking like a player

Mark has done a tremendous job at guiding other developers along the path of creating a game. He's recently started making his own and he's got some more learning to do. Thankfully, he's going to teach us what he's learned.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's enjoy watching Simon tackle some challenging puzzles!

What would you see at the speed of light?

Love me some videos about the universe!

Make your Titan look like a Titan

This makes me want to hunt down these pieces.

The Barbie movie looks good

I feel a bit like Pattinson here.

Windows 98 is the OG

I'm nostalgic for this.

Halo 2 was perfect

Just the perfect game.

Halo Infinite sniper skills

An unbelievable high score.

A thread about fixing a game!

This is a lovely little story about game development. This seems so complex though.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

Sam's cat Rad sleeping with his face pressed into a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola