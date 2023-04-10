Evening Reading - April 10, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- EA Sports PGA Tour Review - Grip it and rip it
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie review: A superstar saga
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a reminder that war never changes
- Tetris film review: Boom, Tetris for Henk
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) announces $1 billion senior notes offering
- Joseph Staten to leave Xbox Publishing & Halo Head of Creative position
- Super Bomberman R 2 locks down a September release date
- Samsung cuts memory chip output after warning of massive 96% drop in Q1 2023 profits
- FBI warns travelers of malware/monitoring software risks at free charging stations
- Tesla (TSLA) to open new Megafactory in Shanghai focused on battery production
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
GMTK learns about thinking like a player
Mark has done a tremendous job at guiding other developers along the path of creating a game. He's recently started making his own and he's got some more learning to do. Thankfully, he's going to teach us what he's learned.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's enjoy watching Simon tackle some challenging puzzles!
What would you see at the speed of light?
Love me some videos about the universe!
Make your Titan look like a Titan
Attack on *TITAN*— MuffinBandit (@Muffin_Bandit_) April 3, 2023
Credit to CrazyMeatballYT and Something54331#Destiny2fashion #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/JKe5mrGdwR
This makes me want to hunt down these pieces.
The Barbie movie looks good
April 4, 2023
I feel a bit like Pattinson here.
Windows 98 is the OG
Windows 98 pic.twitter.com/6Te4pHvkHS— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) April 5, 2023
I'm nostalgic for this.
Halo 2 was perfect
Halo 2 (especially the maps) was just perfection. My condolences to everyone who didn't get to play it in its prime. pic.twitter.com/pHuge0t9LK— Halo Plasmaposting (@Plasmaposting) April 4, 2023
Just the perfect game.
Halo Infinite sniper skills
World Record by 3k. pic.twitter.com/UTUsoHXHxl— Zach Glad (@Bunnies_Waddles) April 6, 2023
An unbelievable high score.
A thread about fixing a game!
Talking to Hikari would crash the English patch. This is what it took to fix it: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ftXfcImxQ0— Hilltop 🌻 (@HilltopWorks) April 7, 2023
This is a lovely little story about game development. This seems so complex though.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 10, 2023