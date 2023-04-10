Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) announces $1 billion senior notes offering

The publisher's senior notes offering will close later this week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
1

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the gaming industry’s biggest companies, so it’s fascinating to keep up with its behavior on the business side, as that often informs and affects the games published by the company. Today, Take-Two announced that it has entered an agreement to sell $1 billion of its senior notes in an offering that will close later this week.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) made its announcement in a press release earlier today. Here, the company announces its $1 billion senior notes offering, as well as the respective due dates of the notes and which loan it plans to pay off in the near future. The close of the offering will happen on April 14, 2023.

An alien head assembled from skulls.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

As for the publisher’s upcoming projects, it was recently confirmed that the next Civilization game is in development. Fans have also been awaiting additional news on the next Grand Theft Auto game, commonly referred to as GTA 6.

This news comes right in the middle of Take-Two Interactive’s fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2023, which kicked off in February. The company is expected to report results for the quarter, as well as the full fiscal year, next month. For more on Take-Two Interactive and the rest of the financial news within the gaming industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola