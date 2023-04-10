Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) announces $1 billion senior notes offering The publisher's senior notes offering will close later this week.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the gaming industry’s biggest companies, so it’s fascinating to keep up with its behavior on the business side, as that often informs and affects the games published by the company. Today, Take-Two announced that it has entered an agreement to sell $1 billion of its senior notes in an offering that will close later this week.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) made its announcement in a press release earlier today. Here, the company announces its $1 billion senior notes offering, as well as the respective due dates of the notes and which loan it plans to pay off in the near future. The close of the offering will happen on April 14, 2023.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

[Take-Two] announced today that it has agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes, consisting of $500 million of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and $500 million of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full its outstanding term loan, which has a principal balance of $350.0 million as of December 31, 2022 and matures on June 21, 2023, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase or retirement of the Company’s other outstanding indebtedness.

As for the publisher’s upcoming projects, it was recently confirmed that the next Civilization game is in development. Fans have also been awaiting additional news on the next Grand Theft Auto game, commonly referred to as GTA 6.

This news comes right in the middle of Take-Two Interactive’s fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2023, which kicked off in February. The company is expected to report results for the quarter, as well as the full fiscal year, next month. For more on Take-Two Interactive and the rest of the financial news within the gaming industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.