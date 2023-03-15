Node.ovrd.AVALON Data Retrieval secret chests - Destiny 2 How to get each of the chests for the Data Retrieval Triumphs in the node.ovrd.AVALON Vexcalibur Exotic mission.

The node.ovrd.AVALON Exotic mission for Vexcalibur includes several chests for players to unlock. These chests are tied to the Data Retrieval Triumphs. In order to unlock these chests, players will need to have Vexcalibur as well as a few of its upgrades called Authorization Overrides – these are mods not catalysts.

Node.ovrd.AVALON chests – Data Retrieval

There are seven chests to find as part of the Data Retrieval Triumphs for the Season of Defiance Triumphs. These chests require that you unlock Vexcalibur and complete the three Legendary quests awarded at the War Table after completing the Season of Defiance campaign missions. These quests are:

Vexcalibur Authorization Override

Vexcalibur Expert Authorization Override

Pending…

Completing these quests unlocks mods that only work for Vexcalibur. These mods allow the Exotic Glaive to destroy immune symbols and let you pass through Vex barriers when holding block. Some chests will simply not spawn unless you have completed the above quests.

Data Retrieval: Substrate chest

Go under the wall and then climb to the top.

Source: Shacknews

The Substrate chest is at the start of the node.ovrd.AVALON mission right after the small block that opens and closes. Crouch-walk through the gap and then turn around. Jump up to the top of the hallway to reach the node. Activate it and continue along the main path.



Source: Shacknews

Go left or right, the goal is to reach the back side where the slim gap is. Instead of going through the gap, jump up to the block on the ceiling that has the Vex barrier. Use Vexcalibur’s block to walk through the barrier. Activate the node to spawn the chest.

Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject

Above the path to the Hobgoblin is a node you must activate.

Source: Shacknews

The Aberrant Subject chest is immediately after the first. Continue along the main path, through the slim gap in the wall and down the slide toward the hologram of Asher Mir. There will now be a large drop down a shaft. Halfway down this shaft is a ledge with a node you must activate. If you miss it on the way down, you can climb back up using the walls and platforms.



Source: Shacknews

Once the node is activated, drop down and walk toward the Hobgoblin that is stuck behind a Vex barrier in the cylindrical room. Look behind and above you to spot another node. Activate it to disable the barrier and despawn the Hobgoblin. The chest will spawn where it was.

Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject

The Disposal Subject chest requires the completion of the quest, Vexcalibur: Expert Authorization Override.

Climb up and over the wall to spot the symbols you must destroy using Vexcalibur.

Source: Shacknews

This chest is after the symbol-matching puzzle, immediately after you clear the remaining Vex. Progress through the mission until you reach the area with a massive slanted wall on the right and the small diamond tunnel you need to pass through. Jump up the slanted wall and wrap around the side closest to where you entered. There will be symbols on a platform. Go back to the main path and shoot the correct symbols using Vexcalibur. The chest will spawn beside the conflux.

Data Retrieval: Cannonball

Destroy the three Vex shapes that spawn to summon the chest. The main path leads down the sloping floor after the cannon launches you over here.

Source: Shacknews

The Cannonball chest is after the first boss, across the jumping puzzle and man cannon, near the ramp with the Harpies floating off to the side. There will be three shapes that must be destroyed using Vexcalibur. The first is up high, the second is over the ledge, the third is in a gap partway down the ramp. The chest will spawn at the top of the ramp.

Data Retrieval: Quarantine Subject

Pending…

Data Retrieval: Hard Data Deposit

Pending…

Data Retrieval: Accurate Prediction

Pending…

Though not needed for the Queensguard Title, finding all of the Data Retrieval secret chests in node.ovrd.AVALON will award valuable resources and unlock other Season of Defiance Triumphs. Make sure you complete the necessary Vexcalibur quests to unlock the mods and slot them in. For more on the latest season and expansion, swing by our Destiny 2 strategy guide.