Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update adds 5 more extra character slots beyond Birdo It would appear that Nintendo will include six new characters into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC including the recently released Birdo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 is out, and with it came Birdo – The first new character DLC of the Booster Course Pass – But Birdo might not be the last new character in Mario Kart 8. A recent update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that added support for Wave 4’s tracks and Birdo also added slots for five more mystery characters to the game’s character select screen. Including Birdo, it looks like we’ll see a total of six DLC characters come out by the time the Booster Course Pass DLC is complete.

The new character select menu for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released as part of the update ushering in the Wave 4 DLC content. As spotted by Twitter users such as Stealth40K, the new character select menu doesn’t just add Birdo, but also five further mystery character slots represented by question marks instead of portraits. Nintendo had confirmed at the February Nintendo Direct that further characters would be released in the Booster Course Pass DLC, but now we know the exact count of new racers on the way.

The character select screen in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe following the release of the Booster Course Pass Wave 4 update adds five more slots beyond Birdo for future character DLC.

Source: Nintendo

The reveal in this latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update is exciting to say the least. Birdo was a pleasant surprise in addition to the content the Booster Course Pass DLC initially promised. The series of DLC is already adding 48 new and remastered tracks to the game by the time it’s done. That said, up until Wave 4, no mention of DLC characters was made. With Birdo’s surprise launch and the confirmation of more to come, future waves of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass just got all the more interesting.

Wave 4’s launch in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this week means we just have two more Waves of DLC to go in the Booster Course Pass. It will be interesting to see how Nintendo spreads its new characters out between the two waves, but stay tuned as we wait to see details of what’s coming next and when.