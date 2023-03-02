Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 4 launches next week Nintendo has shared the track list and release date for the next round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Switch, and Nintendo has continued to support the game with new content through the Booster Course Pass DLC. We’re now onto Wave 4, which is adding another eight tracks to the arcade racer. Nintendo has shared the list of tracks featured in Wave 4 and confirmed that it will be released next week.

In a new video, Nintendo shared details about Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass. It will be released on March 9, 2023, which is just a week from today’s announcement. The publisher also shared the full list of tracks that fans can expect to see added to the game. Here’s the full list, as well as the Mario Kart games that they originate from:

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

DK Summit (Wii)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Riverside Park (Super Circuit)

Mario Circuit (DS)

Waluigi Stadium (Double Dash)

Yoshi’s Island

While it mainly consists of classic tracks from past games, Wave 4 also adds a brand-new track with Yoshi’s Island. This course features a volcano, clouds, and an underwater section. It’s not the first new track to make its way to the game through the Booster Course Pass, as Sky-High Sundae was a new map added in Wave 2. Not only does Wave 4 add a new track, but it also adds a new playable character in Birdo, further expanding the game's large roster of racers.

Players that have purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass ($24.99 USD) can download Wave 4 when it launches on March 9 at no additional cost. The DLC is also included as a perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. There are still two more waves of DLC tracks left, so stay tuned as we await those details.