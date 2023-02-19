Weekend Discussion - February 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Get caught up on Australian news

Friendlyjordies is an icon. The team is doing tremendous investigative work. They've pissed off a lot of people and it's starting to have a serious impact on Jordan's life.

Three-Body

I wrote about this recently in a Cortex post, but it's worth repeating. The Chinese version of the Three-Body Problem TV series has been released and you can start watching it now! I love these books.

Bald eagly telly

Quick! Check out the bald eagle telly channel. If it's night you'll see it sleeping. During the day you might catch a glimpse of the eggs.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another one for the road. As usual, it wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend at least a little bit of time working out our brains.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Aldrich fanart

Aldrich, from Saint of the Deep, to the Devourer of Gods pic.twitter.com/nTqXMGEVu1 — MenasLG (@MenasLG) February 17, 2023

Dark Souls 3 was a fantastic conclusion to the trilogy.

The Flood is a great enemy

Survival Horror made a huge comeback the past decade



- No attempt at a Flood horror game



Halo books still sell well



- No attempt at a full Flood horror novel



Two entire Halo shows have released during a horror resurgence



- Not even a single mention of the Flood in either



🤷‍♂️ — Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) February 15, 2023

Even the lore behind the Flood is excellent. It's a pity 343i has seemingly forgotten about it.

How many pets?

*holding my breath, dripping sweat, petting my cat’s back as fast as I possibly can*



Gf: What’re you doing



*cat stretches and hops off couch*



Me: got a new high score 🙂 — Daggerlad (@Daggerlad2) February 15, 2023

What's your pet high score?

Not distracting at all

This will definitely make it easier to focus on the road.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Another way to support Shacknews, which requires zero dollars, is to check out Shackpets! It's free on iOS and Android, and we'd just love to see some of your cute pet pictures! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's loafing!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.