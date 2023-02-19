Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - February 19, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Get caught up on Australian news

Friendlyjordies is an icon. The team is doing tremendous investigative work. They've pissed off a lot of people and it's starting to have a serious impact on Jordan's life.

Three-Body

I wrote about this recently in a Cortex post, but it's worth repeating. The Chinese version of the Three-Body Problem TV series has been released and you can start watching it now! I love these books.

Bald eagly telly

Quick! Check out the bald eagle telly channel. If it's night you'll see it sleeping. During the day you might catch a glimpse of the eggs.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another one for the road. As usual, it wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend at least a little bit of time working out our brains.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Aldrich fanart

Dark Souls 3 was a fantastic conclusion to the trilogy.

The Flood is a great enemy

Even the lore behind the Flood is excellent. It's a pity 343i has seemingly forgotten about it.

How many pets?

What's your pet high score?

Not distracting at all

This will definitely make it easier to focus on the road.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.  Another way to support Shacknews, which requires zero dollars, is to check out Shackpets! It's free on iOS and Android, and we'd just love to see some of your cute pet pictures! Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's loafing!

Sam's ginger cat Rad loafing on a bed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola