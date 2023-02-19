Weekend Discussion - February 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Get caught up on Australian news
Friendlyjordies is an icon. The team is doing tremendous investigative work. They've pissed off a lot of people and it's starting to have a serious impact on Jordan's life.
Three-Body
I wrote about this recently in a Cortex post, but it's worth repeating. The Chinese version of the Three-Body Problem TV series has been released and you can start watching it now! I love these books.
Bald eagly telly
Quick! Check out the bald eagle telly channel. If it's night you'll see it sleeping. During the day you might catch a glimpse of the eggs.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Another one for the road. As usual, it wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't spend at least a little bit of time working out our brains.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Aldrich fanart
Aldrich, from Saint of the Deep, to the Devourer of Gods pic.twitter.com/nTqXMGEVu1— MenasLG (@MenasLG) February 17, 2023
Dark Souls 3 was a fantastic conclusion to the trilogy.
The Flood is a great enemy
Survival Horror made a huge comeback the past decade— Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) February 15, 2023
- No attempt at a Flood horror game
Halo books still sell well
- No attempt at a full Flood horror novel
Two entire Halo shows have released during a horror resurgence
- Not even a single mention of the Flood in either
🤷♂️
Even the lore behind the Flood is excellent. It's a pity 343i has seemingly forgotten about it.
How many pets?
*holding my breath, dripping sweat, petting my cat’s back as fast as I possibly can*— Daggerlad (@Daggerlad2) February 15, 2023
Gf: What’re you doing
*cat stretches and hops off couch*
Me: got a new high score 🙂
What's your pet high score?
Not distracting at all
February 16, 2023
This will definitely make it easier to focus on the road.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Black Veins - Adept
- Lemonface - Crazy Town
- Guilt (Hold Down) - Fingertight
- Waking Up With Wolves - The Black Maria
