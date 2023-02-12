Weekend Discussion - February 12, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Making of GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 was such an incredible game. Have you been playing the re-release? I recently finished it on Xbox on 00 Agent. What a challenge!

Infinite domino LEGO build

This creation is beautiful. I saw a gif of this thing in action and knew I had to find a making-of video. What a great concept.

Zoo Tycoon but with only one animal

Ambiguousamphibian does it again. I love that he finds new and unique ways to play these old-school games.

Your daily dose of sudoku

As always, it wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without a little bit of sudoku solving by Simon.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The old days of gaming

SimCity 2000 on Windows 3.1 pic.twitter.com/YDwnSTKCMk — Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) February 7, 2023

Some would say the good ol' days!

I love the commentator's dry humor

the comic timing of "the good news is he's got plenty of other rackets" is off the chartspic.twitter.com/lQ4r8uLvh3 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 8, 2023

I think he might be slightly upset.

Video game prices

You: can't believe Nintendo games might be 70 bucks, in some cases.



Anyone who can use the internet: here's the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/t4qKm5262x — Mike Diver (@MikeDiver) February 8, 2023

Games are so much cheaper now.

Every shot in TENET

🔄 TENET (2020) 🔄



dir: Christopher Nolan

dp: Hoyte Van Hoytema



all 1917 shots in the film



iOS press & hold for 4K#VashiFrames pic.twitter.com/fV6HH8PBlO — Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) December 30, 2020

What a great film.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

