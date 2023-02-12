Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - February 12, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Making of GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 was such an incredible game. Have you been playing the re-release? I recently finished it on Xbox on 00 Agent. What a challenge!

Infinite domino LEGO build

This creation is beautiful. I saw a gif of this thing in action and knew I had to find a making-of video. What a great concept.

Zoo Tycoon but with only one animal

Ambiguousamphibian does it again. I love that he finds new and unique ways to play these old-school games.

Your daily dose of sudoku

As always, it wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without a little bit of sudoku solving by Simon.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The old days of gaming

Some would say the good ol' days!

I love the commentator's dry humor

I think he might be slightly upset.

Video game prices

Games are so much cheaper now.

Every shot in TENET

What a great film.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten up your night. He loves to sleep on this blanket. You know where you can find more adorable pet pictures? Over on Shackpets! It's free on iOS and Android and we've even launched our Latest Pets feature right here on Shacknews.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola