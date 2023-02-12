Weekend Discussion - February 12, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
The Making of GoldenEye 007
GoldenEye 007 was such an incredible game. Have you been playing the re-release? I recently finished it on Xbox on 00 Agent. What a challenge!
Infinite domino LEGO build
This creation is beautiful. I saw a gif of this thing in action and knew I had to find a making-of video. What a great concept.
Zoo Tycoon but with only one animal
Ambiguousamphibian does it again. I love that he finds new and unique ways to play these old-school games.
Your daily dose of sudoku
As always, it wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without a little bit of sudoku solving by Simon.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
The old days of gaming
SimCity 2000 on Windows 3.1 pic.twitter.com/YDwnSTKCMk— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) February 7, 2023
Some would say the good ol' days!
I love the commentator's dry humor
the comic timing of "the good news is he's got plenty of other rackets" is off the chartspic.twitter.com/lQ4r8uLvh3— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 8, 2023
I think he might be slightly upset.
Video game prices
You: can't believe Nintendo games might be 70 bucks, in some cases.— Mike Diver (@MikeDiver) February 8, 2023
Anyone who can use the internet: here's the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/t4qKm5262x
Games are so much cheaper now.
Every shot in TENET
🔄 TENET (2020) 🔄— Vashi Nedomansky, ACE (@vashikoo) December 30, 2020
dir: Christopher Nolan
dp: Hoyte Van Hoytema
all 1917 shots in the film
iOS press & hold for 4K#VashiFrames pic.twitter.com/fV6HH8PBlO
What a great film.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Spit It Out - Aesthetic Perfection
- Walls Inside Us - Black Light Discipline
- Gluttony - Buckcherry
- Party Hard - Andrew W.K.
