Listen to the Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings call here

As this latest quarter comes to a close, Meta (previously Facebook) is the next company ready to share how it performed. You can tune in to the Meta Q4 2022 earnings call right here on Shacknews.

Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings call start time is set for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on February 1, 2023. Shacknews will be livestreaming the call via our Twitch channel, which you can see embedded below. You can also tune in using Meta’s Investor Relations page

It’s been a tough few months for Meta. Despite confirming its next Quest HMD will be revealed this year, the company’s stock collapsed 73 percent, making it the S&P 500’s worst performer in 2022. Then there’s the fact that John Carmack left Meta. This key mind behind Oculus offered a lengthy explanation in a Facebook post. Furthermore, Meta plans to stop Quest 1 VR support next year.

Whether any of this has a negative impact on the company’s performance remains to be seen. No doubt we’ll see today if these had any knock-on effects. When the earnings call does end, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we dish up some breakdowns and highlights from the Facebook (META) Q4 2022 earnings call. There are also more earning calls scheduled this week, so stay tuned.