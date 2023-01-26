Splatoon 3 Splatfest 5 has us choosing chocolates between Dark vs. Milk vs. White The next Splatfest will take place in mid-February 2023 as the challenge of chocolate looms!

Valentine’s Day is coming up next month, so you might be thinking about what candy you should get for your loved ones. It’s quite a choice, especially when it comes to chocolate, but Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest is coming in hot to tell us what confection is best. Splatfest 5 is chocolate-themed, and we’ll be voting what’s best between Dark, Milk, and White chocolate in the middle of February 2023!

Nintendo of Europe was the first to announce the upcoming Splatfest. The next one is set to begin on February 11 and run until February 13, 2023. During this time, players will lock in their votes and battle it out in Splatoon 3 to decide which is best: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, or White Chocolate. The winner of Splatfest 5 will be announced at the end of the day on February 13.

Splatfests are always a fun way to engage with Splatoon 3. Players pick a side of the Splatfest and then fight it out for supremacy in a variety of matches between squads representing two or even all three of the choices in the Splatfest. Votes, victories, and other factors ultimately add points to the winning side of the Splatfest. We’ve had plenty of fun checking out other Splatfests, including the recent Spicy vs. Sweet vs. Sour flavor profile Splatfest. There was even a Starter Pokemon Type Splatfest that played around the time that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched.

With the next Splatfest set and ready, it seems we can look forward to another fantastic event. Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, or White Chocolate: Which banner will you take into Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest?