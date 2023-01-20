Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta dates set for February

Whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, players will be able to engage in Guilty Gear Strive's crossplay open beta early next month.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

One of the most exciting prospects on the horizon for fighting game players is the promise of crossplay between all platforms in Guilty Gear Strive. Now we’ve got some dates in February for which we’ll be able to try out the new online system. Arc System Works has announced the schedule for a Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta. It will be running at the beginning of next month and all you need to do is download the client for the beta test when it goes live.

Arc System Works officially unveiled the details for the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta in a blog post on the Guilty Gear website. From February 3 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to February 6 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will be able to take part in the beta. You don’t have to buy the game to check it out, but you will be required to download a special beta client that will be available on each platform closer to the beta’s start date.

The available characters in Guilty Gear Strive's upcoming crossplay open beta test.
All characters from Guilty Gear Strive's base game plus Season 1 and Season 2 Pass characters will be available in the crossplay open beta test.
Source: Arc System Works

This will be quite an interesting way to check out everything Guilty Gear Strive has to offer at zero cost if you haven’t jumped in yet. Arc System Works has confirmed that the entire game will be unlocked for play during the beta period, including offline arcade, versus, training, combo maker, digital figure, and, of course, online versus modes. All characters including the DLC characters of both Season 1 and Season 2’s passes will also be unlocked, so you can play characters like Goldlewis Dickenson, Bridget, Testament, and the recently released Sin Kiske if you want.

More than that, it’s the preliminary chapter to what should be an exciting new era for Guilty Gear Strive if all goes well (hopefully including a fix on recent R-Code player profile issues). With that in mind, stay tuned as the crossplay beta kicks off at the start of February.

