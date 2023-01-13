Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Guilty Gear Strive devs address R-Code exploits causing game crashes & bugs

Players reported unwanted messages, name changes, and more shenanigans causing Guilty Gear Strive to crash. Arc System Works is prioritizing a solution.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

Guilty Gear’s R-Codes have served as its player profile system for many years across a couple of games, but it’s currently causing major headaches for players. Over the last few weeks, following the most recent balance update to Guilty Gear Strive, players have reported R-Codes being used to change names and send unwanted matches in-match, causing game freezes and crashes, and even circumventing blocks. It’s become so bad that Arc System Works directly addressed the issue and promises a fix is on the way.

Arc System Works dropped a formal address of the recent R-Code issues affecting Guilty Gear Strive via the official Guilty Gear Twitter on January 13, 2023. Having become aware of the matter, Arc System Works has made suggestions to avoid malicious R-Code attacks and further announced that it is prioritizing a fix for this situation.

Arc System Works statement on Guilty Gear Strive R-Code exploit
Arc System Works has announced it is fully aware of the R-Code exploit issue in Guilty Gear Strive and will prioritize fixing the issue.
Source: Twitter

Major players in the Guilty Gear Strive scene have been sharing personal experiences with the issue since the beginning of January, with several time major champion Hotashi claiming that when the exploit is happening, it even affects offline modes like Training.

Guilty Gear Strive recently got crossplay, which has brought console and PC players together in one ecosystem. This may also contribute to the issue. Nonetheless, it sounds like Arc System Works is putting a fix at the top of its to-do list. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon on the matter. Stay tuned as we follow for updates.

