Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta test dates revealed for October The open beta test will be free to participate in and will feature cross-platform play between PS4, PS5, and Steam.

If you’ve been itching for a reason to spend some time with Guilty Gear -Strive- you’re in luck as developer Arc System Works announced dates for the game’s free upcoming cross-platform open beta test.

The open beta will be available for free to everyone who wishes to participate, including those who’ve yet to purchase the main game, and will feature cross-platform play between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

As noted in the accompanying press release from Arc System Works, not only will those who participate in the beta test get a feel for cross-play, they’ll also have open access to a wealth of content including all 21 playable characters including DLC characters like Bridget.

The free beta test for Guilty Gear -Strive- cross-platform play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam will be available for online multiplayer without platform restrictions, including online matches, comprehensive tutorials for new players, a training mode for practice in a wide array of settings, mission mode, survival mode, versus Com or versus 2P options, combo maker, digital figure creation, character gallery with background music, and access to all 21 playable characters (including DLC characters as of Bridget’s release).

In addition to the open beta dates, Arc System Works also confirmed today that Guilty Gear -Strive- for Xbox will be cross-platform compatible with PlayStation and PC versions at its release in Spring 2023. Other things to note in regards to the open beta test include it being available via a separate application from the main game, which will first need to be downloaded from the PlayStation or Steam storefronts, depending on which platform you prefer.

