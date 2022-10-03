Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta test dates revealed for October

The open beta test will be free to participate in and will feature cross-platform play between PS4, PS5, and Steam.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Arc System Works
1

If you’ve been itching for a reason to spend some time with Guilty Gear -Strive- you’re in luck as developer Arc System Works announced dates for the game’s free upcoming cross-platform open beta test.

The open beta will be available for free to everyone who wishes to participate, including those who’ve yet to purchase the main game, and will feature cross-platform play between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

As noted in the accompanying press release from Arc System Works, not only will those who participate in the beta test get a feel for cross-play, they’ll also have open access to a wealth of content including all 21 playable characters including DLC characters like Bridget.

Promo image for the Guilty Gear Strive cross-platform network open beta test.
© Arc System Works

In addition to the open beta dates, Arc System Works also confirmed today that Guilty Gear -Strive- for Xbox will be cross-platform compatible with PlayStation and PC versions at its release in Spring 2023. Other things to note in regards to the open beta test include it being available via a separate application from the main game, which will first need to be downloaded from the PlayStation or Steam storefronts, depending on which platform you prefer.

For more on Guilty Gear -Strive- be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well, including the initial news that the Guilty Gear -Strive- beta will be free to try even if you don't own the game, and the addition of Bridget to Guilty Gear -Strive- alongside the rollout of Season Pass 2.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

