Riot Games cuts 46 jobs, citing 'strategic shifts' in priorities While only making up one percent of the company's workforce, it still marks one of the largest publicly announced layoffs in Riot Games history.

It would appear that Riot Games is the latest tech and games company to suffer a round of layoffs. The company recently confirmed that it is cutting around 46 jobs as it makes “strategic shifts” in priorities to attempt to cut costs and optimize its workforce. While the cuts only constitute one percent of Riot’s overall employees, it also marks one of the largest publicly confirmed layoffs in the company’s history.

The layoffs at Riot Games were confirmed by esports reporter Jacob Wolf and shared via a report on his website. Wolf noted rumors of Riot supposedly cutting jobs on January 18, 2023, before Riot Games confirmed the cuts in an official statement.

Despite the cutting of jobs, Riot Games claims the layoffs are part of a strategic shift as it reprioritizes, including hiring for a multitude of new positions on its careers page.

Source: Riot Games

The statement to the Wolf Report includes additional context that while the company cuts jobs, it will also be adding new staff to needed areas with hiring for around 150 positions on the Riot Games career page:

Riot Games implemented strategic shifts within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas, With these shifts, certain roles were eliminated, impacting a total of 46 Rioters. This is part of our normal course of our business: We periodically make changes to our structure and our teams based on what we believe will allow us to deliver the best content and experiences for players.



We never make these decisions lightly and will always start from a place of wanting to retain Rioters and have them focus on our highest priorities. While that’s not always possible, it’s our primary goal.

Riot Games just came off of a very lucrative 2022 with the full return of a physical League of Legends Worlds 2022 Championship and Valorant still going strong in both casual and competitive play. The company has already shared a glimpse of its plans for content and competition in League of Legends’ 2023 season. Its fighting game, Project L is also still coming along and has had recent gameplay reveals and updates.

Nonetheless, Riot Games’ layoffs are part of an ongoing trend in the industry that has recently included Amazon and Microsoft. Stay tuned as we continue to follow these layoffs and further updates throughout the industry.