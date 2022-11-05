LoL Worlds 2022 Finals winner, score & VOD At the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals, Korean squads T1 and DRX fought it out in a final showdown. Find out who came out on top!

Another season of League of Legends competition has come and gone. Worlds 2022 has come to a close and a champion has finally been decided. On one side was Korean legends T1, coming in with three Worlds wins and looking for their fourth with the fan-favorite Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok playing alongside coach and former teammate Bae "Bengi" Seong-woong. On the other side was fellow LCK squad DRX, who had a Cinderella story run as the first team to ever make it to Worlds 2022 Finals from a play-in spot. Who won in this fierce showdown? Find out below!

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals VOD

If you’d like to see how the games turned out for yourself, you can watch the entirety of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals just above, as pulled from the Riot Games Twitch channel.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals winners & score

DRX was ultimately the squad that came out on top at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals with a score of 3-2 over T1.

It was ultimately DRX that came out on top at LoL Worlds 2022 with a score of 3-2. T1 made some amazing plays and the veteran experience of players like Faker and Bengi who have been on this stage several times before made it a hard-fought series, but DRX’s ability to adapt and overcome could not be denied. The squad has been riding high on the impeccable efforts of support player Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee and bottom lane ADC Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, but DRX mid lane player Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo also played his part in challenging Faker in the mid lane and keeping the legend from rolling over him. The series was defined by DRX getting knocked down and coming back for more.

The team had a particularly incredible Game 2 where they game from well behind to mount an incredible comeback and a win to keep their drive alive. They also dominated in Game 4 to take the series to a final Game 5, where top laner Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon played out of his mind to provide key plays and objectives for the team. In the end, both teams fought hard, but with a key Elder Dragon victory, it was DRX’s year to hoist the Summoner’s Cup high and claim the final victory in this history-making run: the first time a League of Legends team has ever made it to Worlds Finals, let alone took the final win.

The final chapter on League of Legends 2022 Worlds has been written and T1 DRX are this year’s champions. Be sure to check out the VODs above to see how the games played out and stay tuned for more League of Legends coverage as we cap off the year and get ready for the next season.