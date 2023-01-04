Watch the Sony CES 2023 Press Conference livestream here Tune in to the Sony Press Conference at CES 2023 to hear about what the company has planned for this year.

As one of the main names in gaming and technology, all eyes will be on Sony at CES 2023. The company has a press conference planned for this evening and you can watch the livestream right here on Shacknews.

Sony Press Conference – CES 2023

The Sony Press Conference for CES 2023 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. The livestream can be viewed using the YouTube embed below or directly via Sony’s channel.

In terms of what to expect from Sony’s CES 2023 keynote, there’s a good chance we’ll be hearing more about the company’s upcoming PlayStation VR2. It was only last year that the device was revealed alongside a title for the game, Horizon Call of the Mountain. With more PlayStation 5 systems in the wild, Sony will no doubt be looking to garner more interest in its virtual reality HMD.

As for what Sony won’t be showing, The Verge confirmed that the company would not be sharing any new TV details at this year’s show. This could mean more room for video game related products and announcements or perhaps a look at the company’s other product lines.

Be sure to keep an eye on Shacknews as we cover Sony’s CES 2023 Press Conference. You’ll find more information on the announcements on our Sony page as well as other exciting products in our CES 2023 wrap-up feature.