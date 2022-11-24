Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 24, 2022

Good evening. We hope you had a good Thanksgiving. Let's wrap it up with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening and Happy Thanksgiving, Shacknews. It's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, happy holidays! This is the only Thanksgiving song I recognize.

The tradition continues

Looks like Jamal and Wanda will be spending another Thanksgiving together! For those unfamiliar with how this tradition started, it's one of the best stories to come out of social media.

Speaking of traditions...

The Pokemon Thanksgiving float lives!

Always on point, Ice

Truer words have never been spoken.

Show a little love this Thanksgiving

Nothing beats family.

Thanksgiving dish betting odds

I mean, my money is on mac & cheese.

Gangster turkeys

Don't underestimate the capability of a turkey.

Petsgiving

It's only slightly cursed.

There you have it, Shacknews, a very thankful edition of Evening Reading.

Leia the golden retriever

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola