Evening Reading - November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving!

If you celebrate Thanksgiving, happy holidays! This is the only Thanksgiving song I recognize.

The tradition continues

To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! 🦃🖤 pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022

Looks like Jamal and Wanda will be spending another Thanksgiving together! For those unfamiliar with how this tradition started, it's one of the best stories to come out of social media.

Speaking of traditions...

Pokémon Company confirmed that for the 22nd year in a row, Pokémon will be featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



I'm sure they will use their air time to advertise Scarlet/Violet.



25 million people watch the parade, so it's a huge spot. pic.twitter.com/1g6irBMfT6 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 23, 2022

The Pokemon Thanksgiving float lives!

Always on point, Ice

Thanksgiving is one of the most BS Holidays ever…. But we’ll take the days off! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 23, 2022

Truer words have never been spoken.

Show a little love this Thanksgiving

Nothing beats family.

Thanksgiving dish betting odds

Thanksgiving MVP Odds are LIVE 😅



Who ya got? 💬 pic.twitter.com/xYp4Tuym0I — br_betting (@br_betting) November 23, 2022

I mean, my money is on mac & cheese.

Gangster turkeys

We know Thanksgiving is near, but maybe hold off on getting too close to the turkeys until Thursday — as this man in Townshend, TN, learned the hard way recently 🦃😅 pic.twitter.com/SZAiZLBEKQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 23, 2022

Don't underestimate the capability of a turkey.

Petsgiving

If you’re celebrating THANKSGIVING tomorrow remember to set a place at the table for your pet! pic.twitter.com/bcC0v2nhrU — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 23, 2022

It's only slightly cursed.

