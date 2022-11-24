Evening Reading - November 24, 2022

Good evening and Happy Thanksgiving, Shacknews. It's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy Thanksgiving!
If you celebrate Thanksgiving, happy holidays! This is the only Thanksgiving song I recognize.
The tradition continues
To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! 🦃🖤 pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022
Looks like Jamal and Wanda will be spending another Thanksgiving together! For those unfamiliar with how this tradition started, it's one of the best stories to come out of social media.
Speaking of traditions...
Pokémon Company confirmed that for the 22nd year in a row, Pokémon will be featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.— Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 23, 2022
I'm sure they will use their air time to advertise Scarlet/Violet.
25 million people watch the parade, so it's a huge spot. pic.twitter.com/1g6irBMfT6
The Pokemon Thanksgiving float lives!
Always on point, Ice
Thanksgiving is one of the most BS Holidays ever…. But we’ll take the days off!— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 23, 2022
Truer words have never been spoken.
Show a little love this Thanksgiving
Show some brotherly love this Thanksgiving. #KeyAndPeele pic.twitter.com/iNEuxFWIGT— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) November 23, 2022
Nothing beats family.
Thanksgiving dish betting odds
Thanksgiving MVP Odds are LIVE 😅— br_betting (@br_betting) November 23, 2022
Who ya got? 💬 pic.twitter.com/xYp4Tuym0I
I mean, my money is on mac & cheese.
Gangster turkeys
We know Thanksgiving is near, but maybe hold off on getting too close to the turkeys until Thursday — as this man in Townshend, TN, learned the hard way recently 🦃😅 pic.twitter.com/SZAiZLBEKQ— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 23, 2022
Don't underestimate the capability of a turkey.
Petsgiving
If you’re celebrating THANKSGIVING tomorrow remember to set a place at the table for your pet! pic.twitter.com/bcC0v2nhrU— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 23, 2022
It's only slightly cursed.
