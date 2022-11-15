Nine Realms in Bloom - God of War Ragnarok The Nine Realms in Bloom Favor is all about finding flowers in God of War Ragnarok.

Nine Realms in Bloom is one of the many Favors in God of War Ragnarok. This side quests has Kratos doing something totally out of his comfort zone: finding pretty flowers. These delicate flowers are scattered around the realms and can be tough to locate.

All Nine Realms in Bloom flower locations

There are nine flowers to find as part of the quest, Nine Realms in Bloom. These flowers are spread across the realms, with two of the flowers appearing in one realm. Use the following links to jump to the flower you need:

Dawnbloom



Source: Shacknews



The Dawnbloom flower is found in Alfheim in the Forbidden Sands. This area is accessible part way through the main story. Find the flower in the southwest side of the map, near a ledge that leads up to a frozen troll and a raven. There is a little crevice that leads to a dead end.

Ironbell



Source: Shacknews



Ironbell is found in Jotunheim in Angrboda’s Treehouse. From the mystic gateway, go northwest and down a path to find the flower at the base of a tree. There will be a bunch of wolves looking at you from atop the ledge.

Ashpetal



Source: Shacknews



The Ashpetal flower is in Muspelheim in the Crucible. This area is only accessible if you find the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves. Look behind the blacksmith shop to spot the flower on the ground.

Frostfinger



Source: Shacknews



Frostfinger is in Niflheim in the Mist Fields. Use the mystic gateway and immediately go east toward the large frozen head, cluster of swords, and dead soldiers to spot the flower.

Starblush



Source: Shacknews



Starblush is in Vanaheim in the Sinkholes. This area is only accessible after you complete the Favor, Return of the River. Start at the Celestial Altar in the Sinkholes behind the Berserker Gravestone and go west. The flower is on the ground right by the gate you lowered earlier.

Mirkweed



Source: Shacknews



Mirkweek is found in Midgard at the Sanctuary Grove. This is Freya’s old house built under the giant turtle, Chaurli. This area can be easily access at the end of the game via the mystic gateway. Approach Chaurli and instead of going inside, continue around to the east to spot the flower at the end.

Below are the last three flowers and some spoilers. If you have not completed God of War Ragnarok, I advise you do not read further.

Sparkthorn



Source: Shacknews



Sparkthorn is found in Svartalfheim in the city of Nidavellir. It is only available after completing the chapter, Forging Destiny. Return to the city and go through the crouch-walking sewer tunnel near the blacksmith. When you exit the tunnel, turn right and look for the jet of air coming out of the wall. Jump across this gap to spot the flower.

Soulblossom



Source: Shacknews



The Soulblossom is found in Helheim in Hel’s Perch. This is only accessible after completing Forging Destiny. This area is to the west of Helgrind, past the Shipyard of the Fallen text on the map. Jump across a gap where a jet of air is blowing out of the wall.

Dreamshade



Source: Shacknews



Dreamshade is only available once you finish God of War Ragnarok. The flower can be found in Niflheim in the Aesir Prison Wreckage. This is a multi-level puzzle that requires jumping between floors while raising and lowering grapple points. Get to the bottom floor and look in a cell to the southwest to find the flower.

After you pick up the last flower, the Nine Realms in Bloom Favor will be completed and you should unlock a Trophy! Take a look at our God of War Ragnarok page for more guides.