All Odin's Ravens locations - God of War Ragnarok Where to find all of Odin's Ravens for the Eyes of Odin Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Odin’s Ravens return in God of War Ragnarok. These spectral beings are the Allfather’s spies, so destroying them is a good. Finding all of these ravens is going to take some time, with several of them tucked away at the end of the game. However, completing the quest the Eyes of Odin yields unique rewards that will help you tackle other tough challenges.

Before you go any further, the following guide contains spoilers. There are rewards listed and endgame locations discussed. Only progress further if you have, at an absolute minimum, completed the quest Forging Destiny.

Use the following links to jump to the right section:

Locations of Odin’s ravens

There are 48 of Odin’s Ravens dotted throughout God of War Ragnarok. These can be quite difficult to spot unless you’re looking for them. However, there are some things to keep in mind to make it easier. These ravens are vibrant green, make a sparkling noise, and also caw – so listen out.

Every bunch of ravens you destroy will unlock a unique Legendary chest in Niflheim. You will need to destroy a set number of ravens to open each one:

6 ravens: Girdle of Raven Tears

12 ravens: Bracers of Raven Tears

18 ravens: Cuirass of Raven Tears

28 ravens: Breath of Thamur – Heavy Runic Attack

38 ravens: Tame the Beast – Heavy Runic Attack

48 ravens: The Finger of Ruin – Heavy Runic Attack

Once you have found and destroyed every single one of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok, there is one additional quest step: defeating the Raven Keeper.

Svartalfheim

There are 13 of Odin’s Ravens to find in Svartalfheim.

Svartalfheim – Aurvangar Wetlands



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is to the left of the mystic gateway, near where the long chain stretches out over the water. Look up high on the rocky formation.

Svartalfheim – Nidavellir



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found when you reach Nidavellir. Disembark the canoe and go up the path to find a couple of buildings with water wheels by the blacksmith shop. The raven is on the building to the left of the shop.

Svartalfheim – The Watchtower



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found at the Watchtower in the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim. Climb the tower and dispatch the draugr that appear. The raven is flying in circles overhead.

Svartalfheim – Althjof’s Rig



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven is inside the wooden structure of Althjof’s Rig. When you first reach this area and climb up the chain, it can be seen through some broken boards on the left.

Svartalfheim – Radsvinn’s Rig



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is on Radsvinn’s Rig, right above the Nornir chest on a hook hanging from the crane.

Svartalfheim – The Forge 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found immediately after the Dwarven train ride up the mountain toward The Forge. Follow the boardwalk around and look for the raven flying in circles.

Svartalfheim – The Forge 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another raven can be found in The Forge during the quest, Forging Destiny. Continue through the main story until you reach the heart of the forge with Brok. The raven is on the cliff overlooking the area.

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another raven is found at the Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim. This one is after the second train ride (where you’re attacked). Work your way down to the water’s edge to see the raven flying around. It is right by a teleportation gateway that is initially blocked by fungus.

Svartalfheim – The Applecore



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is by the last door on the search for Tyr. It requires crossing a water and wheel puzzle where Atreus must be directed to spin a wheel that dumps ore into a channel. The raven is opposite the door, near a shimmy point on the wall.

Svartalfheim – Lyngbakr Island



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found during the Favor, The Weight of Chains in Svartalfheim in the Bay of Bounty. To access it, free both of the creature’s fins and use the bomb to clear the debris around the swinging point to the north. This swinging point is reached by jumping across the gap along the south side. Swing across the gap and crawl through the tunnel to find the raven on your left (toward the front of the creature).

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven can be found in Alberich Island in Svartalfheim. This can only be accessed once you complete, Forging Destiny. Look for the jet of air on the wall and climb up. Follow the path up and use Sonic arrows on the stone to the left. The bird can be seen flying in circles just over the edge.

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The last raven for Alberich Island in Svartalfheim is found in the rocky island south of the main beach. It is first visible when using the boat to navigate the waters. To get it requires completing the main story chapter, Forging Destiny. Start on the beach, climb up the wall to the northeast, and follow the path up.

Use Sonic arrows to explode the rock and go down the new path. Blow up the rock, activate the water wheel, to access the middle platform. Jump across to the other rocky island and climb up the ledge. The raven is through the hole.

Svartalfheim – Alberich Hollow



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found in Svartalfheim in Alberich Hollow. This area is accessible after the main story chapter, Forging Destiny. Start on the beach, climb the wooden structure to the north, and hop across to the wooden bridge. Follow it along and left, use the fire bombs to destroy the debris, and keep your eye on the left side of the path. When you reach the next cavernous area with another fire bomb, look left to spot the bird near a tree.

Alfheim

There are 10 of Odin’s Ravens to find and destroy in Alfheim.

Alfheim – The Strond



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found in Alfheim in the Strond. Follow the main path along from the mystic gateway. As you reach a gap to jump, look left to see a dead tree with the raven in its branches.

Alfheim – Temple of Light 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found inside the Temple of Light in Alfheim. After you jump across the hanging architecture with the help of Tyr, follow the path up the curving stairs. Look for the gap in the left wall (the ground will have a shimmering mark) and drop down the ledge. There will be a raven behind a gate that has a hole at the top. Throw the Leviathan axe at the purple rock to cause it to bounce at the purple rock inside the gate. If done correctly, you will hit the raven.

Alfheim – Temple of Light 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is inside the Temple of Light in Alfheim, toward the top of the central area, near the beam of light. It’s out on a balcony to the northwest overlooking the area.

Alfheim – The Canyons



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

After clearing the Temple of Light and having the wall beside the mystic gateway smashed, continue through the desert area and climb up the wall. The raven will be flying in circles to your right. This is right near Sindri’s shop.

Alfheim – The Barrens 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

In the north of the Barrens is another raven. This one sits in a tree by a stone and gold structure that is initially obscured by sand.

Alfheim – The Barrens 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is in the right eye of the huge skull to the north of the Barrens in Alfheim.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found in The Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. It is to the northwest, by the statue of Freyr.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found in the Forbidden Sands in the middle, just south of the entrance to the Burrows. It is up high on a rock, above some wooden poles and rope.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 3



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven is found in the west of the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Look for it up on a ledge west of the hole the Hufgufa is freed from. The bird is on the rock behind a frozen troll.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands 4



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found below the Elven Sanctum in the northeast of the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. It is only accessible after you have completed the Elven Sanctum Favor. Exit the sanctum, drop down to the sand, and turn around to find a new hole to crawl through. On the other side you will find the raven on your left.

Midgard

There are six Odin’s Ravens to find around Midgard.

Midgard – The Oarsmen



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This Odin raven is in the northeast of the Shores of Nine. It’s high up on a cliff by the statutes of the oarsmen. It can be hit earlier when you return to Midgard, but it requires quite a high throw. Stand near the edge of the cliff and aim up. If you’re on the right angle, the axe will soar over the rock and hit the raven. Alternatively, you can work through the area under the oarsman statues to find an easier angle.

Midgard – Lake of Nine 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found in Midgard to the east of the Lake of Nine, south of the Eternal Campfire. It is up high on a wall in what look to be part of a giant doorway.

Midgard – Lake of Nine 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven is on the south of Tyr’s Temple in the Lake of Nine in Midgard. It’s inside a snowy tunnel, up on a ledge.

Midgard – The Derelict Outpost 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Found at the Derelict Outpost (southwest of the Lake of Nine). It is inside the hull of a smashed boat that is perched upon a rock near the entrance. Jump over the log and immediately turn left to spot it.

Midgard – The Derelict Outpost 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another raven is found inside the Derelict Outpost in Midgard. Enter the area and look for it on top of a tall wooden post. This raven is near one of the artifacts.

Midgard – Well of Urd



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is only accessible once you progress through the story in search of the Norns with Freya. It is located in Midgard, to the northwest of the Lake of Nine. You must climb the cliff (past a Nornir chest) and use the Leviathan axe to cut through the ice when directed. Climb to the top and look for the raven on a stone.

Vanaheim

Vanaheim has 15 ravens to find as part of the Favor, The Eyes of Odin. Some of these are only accessible when you have the Favor, Freya's Missing Peace.

Vanaheim – The Southern Wilds



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

After arriving through the mystic gateway to Vanaheim in the Southern Wilds, stick to the left to find stairs and a break in the wall leading to a pond. The raven is flying in circles.

Vanaheim – Freyr’s Camp



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

In Vanaheim, exit Freyr’s Camp using the northern exit and follow the path. Stick to the left to reach an edge overlooking water. The raven is up on a branch near the metal ring.

Vanaheim – Eastern Barri Woods



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven can be found in Vanaheim in the Eastern Barri Woods, up high in the truck of a tree. This one is easiest to spot from the outcropping near the Nornir chest.

Vanaheim – The Abandoned Village



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven can be found in Vanaheim in the Abandoned Village during the quest, Creatures of Prophecy, in a tree. After the encounter in the central arena, pursue the enemy through the wall that gets destroyed. Look across the way to spot the raven in the tree.

Vanaheim – The Plains 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven of Odin’s is found in Vanaheim in The Plains. It is directly opposite the blacksmith shop, across a chasm on the edge of a cliff.

Vanaheim – The Plains 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another raven is found in Vanaheim in the Plains. This one is in the west, inside a cavern. Look for the wall with the glowing yellow highlights and head around it to the right. Drop down the ledge and turn left to look into a cavern. Aim down to spot the bird.

Vanaheim – The Plains 3



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven can be found in the Plains in Vanaheim. From the mystic gateway near the celestrial altar in the west, follow the path west under the tree. Look over the edge on your left to spot the bird below you. It might also be possible to get this bird from the other direction, when approaching from the south.

Vanaheim – The Plains 4



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found in Vanaheim in the Plains. Find it in the center of the area, just to the left of the lightning bolt. It’s at the edge of the ravine, near a cave blocked by wooden logs that can be pulled down from the inside.

Vanaheim – The Plains 5



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven is found in the Plains in Vanaheim to the north. It is in the arena where you fight the dragon during the Favor, For Vanaheim! Look for it down a hole in the left side of the arena.

Vanaheim – The Jungle



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another raven can be found in Vanaheim, this time in the Jungle, an area to the south of the Plains. You can either try and kill it when you first arrive (and try to avoid getting hit by the ogre) or work your way through the area. The alternative route is to complete the Favor, Return of the River, use the canoe to go south to the Celestial Altar, and paddle through the ruins to fight the ogres.

Vanaheim – The Sinkhole



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found in the Sinkhole in Vanaheim. It is only available once you have completed the Favor, Return of the River. Canoe from the Berserker Gravestone in the south up north to where the dragon awaits. The raven is on the side of the river, up high. You can either try and hit it from where the boat dock is or work your way through the tunnels, up to the dragon fight and then destroy it from the dragon arena.

Vanaheim – River Delta 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

One of Odin’s ravens can be found in the River Delta of Vanaheim. It is easy to hit it from the building in the middle of Pilgrim’s Landing with all the drawbridges. Lower the bridges and go up to where the Legendary chest is. Turn left to spot the raven.

Vanaheim – River Delta 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is first spotted on a branch as you canoe along the River Delta in Vanaheim, past Noatun’s Garden and toward the Cliffside Ruin. In order to actually hit it, you will need to go down south toward the Goddess Falls during the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. Head into the Veiled Passage area and follow the cliffside path up to the top. Slide down the chain and turn right to spot a lore marker, look past it to spot the bird.

Vanaheim – Goddess Falls



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

There is one raven to find in Goddess Falls in Vanaheim. It is flying in circles above the area. Climb up the cliff to get closer to it. Find an angle that works for you and keep trying.

Vanaheim – The Veiled Passage



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven is found in the Veiled Passage in Vanaheim, an area to the south. This is an area only available when you have the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. From the Goddess Falls, go east and canoe through a cavern. When you reach the beach (there will be purple noxious gas), jump out and face the way you came. The raven is above you on a root near a hole in the cave roof.

Helheim

There are only two of Odin’s Ravens to find in Helheim.

Helheim – Helgrind 1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

One of Odin’s ravens is easily located at the start of Helheim in Helgrind, available the first time Kratos goes there. Follow the main path to see it flying overhead.

Helheim – Helgrind 2



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The last of Odin’s ravens in Helheim is located in Helgrind, on the border to Shipyard of the Fallen. This one is found on the way out of the area during the quest step, Reunion. It is above the Lore Marker found through another locked gate and wheel puzzle that requires Atreus’ Sigil arrows.

Muspelheim

There are two ravens to find and destroy in Muspelheim. None of these ravens are in the Crucible area, which is only accessible when you find the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed halves.

Muspelheim – Burning Cliffs



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This raven of Odin’s is in the Burning Cliffs of Muspelheim, a short way from the mystic gateway. Drop down the ledges and enter the cavern to spot a Legendary chest, the bird is to your right.

Muspelheim – Surtr’s Forge



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

A raven is found in Muspelheim in Surtr’s Forge. When standing at the forge, face north to spot the bird high up the rocky cliff in a window.

After you find and destroy all of Odin’s Ravens, make sure you finish the Eyes of Odin Favor by going back to Niflheim. There are six Legendary chests containing rewards for you to enjoy. Read over our God of War Ragnarok page for more help with other collectibles.